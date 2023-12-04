Mid America Dragway Becomes the Newest WDRA Member Track

The World Drag Racing Alliance (WDRA) proudly announces that Mid America Dragway in Geuda Springs, Kansas, has reached a multi-year sanction agreement with the WDRA and will become the newest track to join the WDRA member track family.

Formerly sanctioned by NHRA, Mid America Dragway was built as a landing strip to refuel planes and teach pilots how to fly in World War II, before being repurposed as a dragstrip in the 1960s. Fast cars and farmland coexisted until 2011, when the facility sat vacant for seven years until the current owners, Jim and Chris Maybrier, purchased their childhood home track and brought it back to life in 2018.

Thanks to their commitment and passion for drag racing, Mid America Dragway now thrives with numerous classes and events to keep the sport alive in Kansas from April to October. The 3,500-foot facility boasts concrete barriers, climate-controlled bathrooms, concessions, and the comfort of stadium-style seating for spectators.

“This is another classic example of racers saving a facility from being another track that used to exist,” said Jon O’Neal with the WDRA. “This track is literally by racers for racers, and it is a perfect fit for what we are building in the WDRA. We appreciate the Maybrier family taking a look at what WDRA has been doing to support member tracks and giving us a chance to work for them and expand our member track base in Kansas.”

“Mid America Dragway is excited about being part of the World Drag Racing Alliance,” said Mid America General Manager Gary Harper. “The programs that WDRA offers will benefit the track as well as our racers. The WDRA works hard to help the facility, as well as its patrons.”

In addition to enjoying the many benefits and track discounts that come with being a WDRA member track, Mid America Dragway will offer the full variety of WDRA racer programs such as the WDRA Race For The Rod. They will also participate in the Summit Sportsman Drag Racing Series and compete during the Midwest Bracket Finals at Eddyville Raceway Park in 2024.