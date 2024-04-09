Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels Joined by Goodyear in Contingency Program at Summit Motorsports Park

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels is a steadfast supporter of Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

The company believes in Summit Motorsports Park and its racers, and contributes in countless ways, from financial to friendship.

In an effort to fulfill racer needs, Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels and Summit Motorsports Park committedly and caringly worked with Goodyear on a rewarding contingency program for Edelbrock Super Series racers at Summit Motorsports Park.

For each points meet, Goodyear will pay $100 to winners and $50 to runners-up in Edelbrock Super Pro, Edelbrock Pro, Wiseco/CycleTech Super Bike and Edelbrock Sportsman Delivered on Time by TFC Transportation. The Goodyear contingency does not extend to Bear Motorsports Junior Dragster presented by Wiseco racers as Goodyear does not offer tires for Junior Dragsters. In order to receive the Goodyear contingency, winners must have Goodyear tires on their cars or motorcycles, and display the company’s decals on their cars or motorcycles.

Meanwhile, the original Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels contingency program remains in place, and pays $100 to winners and $50 to runners-up in Edelbrock Super Pro, Edelbrock Pro, Wiseco/CycleTech Super Bike and Edelbrock Sportsman Delivered on Time by TFC Transportation, and $50 to winners and $25 to runners-up in Bear Motorsports Junior Dragster presented by Wiseco. In order to receive the Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels contingency, winners must have Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels tires on their cars or motorcycles, and display the company’s decals on their cars or motorcycles.

“Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels does so much for Summit Motorsports Park and our racers, and this is just another example of how the company and Jason Moulton step up whenever they can and however they can to help and to be part of our racing family,” said Bobbie Bader, Summit Motorsports Park Sponsor Sales and Services Manager. “We are so proud to work with Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels, Goodyear and Jason Moulton, and we are grateful for everything they do for our park, our racers and motorsports in general.”

The Inaugural Spring Testing, which is limited to 250 racers who register in advance, is set for April 12-14, and the Edelbrock Super Series Opening Day is set for April 20.

Summit Motorsports Park is at 1300 State Route 18, Norwalk, Ohio. For more information, visit summitmotorsportspark.com or call 419-668-5555.

This story was originally published on April 9, 2024.

