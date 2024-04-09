Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels Joined by Goodyear in Contingency Program at Summit Motorsports Park

Published

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels is a steadfast supporter of Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

The company believes in Summit Motorsports Park and its racers, and contributes in countless ways, from financial to friendship.

In an effort to fulfill racer needs, Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels and Summit Motorsports Park committedly and caringly worked with Goodyear on a rewarding contingency program for Edelbrock Super Series racers at Summit Motorsports Park.

For each points meet, Goodyear will pay $100 to winners and $50 to runners-up in Edelbrock Super Pro, Edelbrock Pro, Wiseco/CycleTech Super Bike and Edelbrock Sportsman Delivered on Time by TFC Transportation. The Goodyear contingency does not extend to Bear Motorsports Junior Dragster presented by Wiseco racers as Goodyear does not offer tires for Junior Dragsters. In order to receive the Goodyear contingency, winners must have Goodyear tires on their cars or motorcycles, and display the company’s decals on their cars or motorcycles.

Meanwhile, the original Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels contingency program remains in place, and pays $100 to winners and $50 to runners-up in Edelbrock Super Pro, Edelbrock Pro, Wiseco/CycleTech Super Bike and Edelbrock Sportsman Delivered on Time by TFC Transportation, and $50 to winners and $25 to runners-up in Bear Motorsports Junior Dragster presented by Wiseco. In order to receive the Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels contingency, winners must have Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels tires on their cars or motorcycles, and display the company’s decals on their cars or motorcycles.

“Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels does so much for Summit Motorsports Park and our racers, and this is just another example of how the company and Jason Moulton step up whenever they can and however they can to help and to be part of our racing family,” said Bobbie Bader, Summit Motorsports Park Sponsor Sales and Services Manager. “We are so proud to work with Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels, Goodyear and Jason Moulton, and we are grateful for everything they do for our park, our racers and motorsports in general.”

The Inaugural Spring Testing, which is limited to 250 racers who register in advance, is set for April 12-14, and the Edelbrock Super Series Opening Day is set for April 20.

Summit Motorsports Park is at 1300 State Route 18, Norwalk, Ohio. For more information, visit summitmotorsportspark.com or call 419-668-5555.

This story was originally published on April 9, 2024. Drag Illustrated

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.