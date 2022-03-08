Mickey Thompson Sponsors Texas Street Car Mega Event TX2K22

TX2K has become one of the hottest competitive street car gatherings in the Lone Star State, and Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels is proud to support the 2022 (TX2K22) event as it returns to Houston Raceway Park.

Set for March 16-20, TX2K22 will consist of five action-packed days of motorsports, including test-and-tune, qualifying and elimination rounds for drag racing, roll racing and related contests, with awards and payouts presented Sunday evening.

“Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes our visibility at the very popular TX2K,” said Jason Moulton, Sr. Motorsports Manager, Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels. “This event attracts all types of performance vehicles, and allows us to introduce our race tires to an active group of enthusiastic racers.”

TX2K started in 2000 as a Toyota Supra-focused gathering, and over the past 22 years has evolved to encompass all makes and models. Embracing a street car theme, the event is a competitive-yet-friendly community of enthusiasts. It has also become the single largest Nissan GT-R national event of the year.

The TX2K22 will have 10 classes, each featuring different platforms and individual regulations, including tire and wheel restrictions. Mickey Thompson tires are a top choice for small-tire bracket racers. Whether racers want to run a slick like the ET Drag, or need a DOT-approved drag radial like the ET Street R, Mickey Thompson’s complete line up of race tires fit the need for any TXTK22 racer.

Mickey Thompson representatives will be onsite in the midway. For more information on TX2K22, visit tx2k.com. To learn more about Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels, visit mickeythompsontires.com.

