Mickey Thompson Returns as Sponsor of 2020 NMRA Cobra/Terminator vs. GT500 Shootout Events

Building on a rivalry years in the making, Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels has again signed on as sponsor of an exclusive Ford Mustang drag race showdown, in addition to its continued support of the National Mustang Racers Association.

The NMRA Cobra/Terminator vs. GT500 Shootout class runs at two of the largest NMRA events on the schedule: the NMRA Spring Break Shootout season opener Feb. 27-March 1 at Bradenton Motorsports Park in Bradenton, Florida; and the NMRA All-Ford World Finals Oct. 1-4 at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

“The Mickey Thompson Cobra/Terminator vs. GT500 Shootout features some of the baddest Ford factory-produced street cars on the planet battling heads-up for national bragging rights,” said Steve Wolcott, NMRA CEO and co-founder. “There has always been a rivalry between the supercharged Cobra segment and the GT500 community, and Mickey Thompson is helping to fan the flames with prize money and bonus tires up for grabs for the winner. Fans can witness this insane battle at the Spring Break Shootout and World Finals events courtesy of Mickey Thompson.”

The Cobra/Terminator vs. GT500 Shootout is for OEM chassis (VIN-verified) 1996-2004 Cobra and 2007-’14 GT500 stock-appearing vehicles using a Ford modular 4.6L-, 5.4L- or 5.8L- V-8 (4v)-based engines only.

“There’s nothing better than watching one of the best rivalries in motorsports go head-to-head on the quarter mile,” said Ken Warner, Vice President of Marketing, Mickey Thompson. “Even though the Terminator and GT500 are both Mustangs, every family can have its feuds. And this is always a fun one to watch.”

Mickey Thompson is posting valuable racer contingencies on Mickey Thompson tires (all four) in all NMRA championship classes and will also continue to offer onsite trackside support at most events, as well as contingency awards to drivers competing in Pro, Sportsman and various special event classes.

The NMRA Keystone Automotive Ford Nationals is the top all-Ford motorsports show in the United States, attracting the most racers, fans, sponsors and contingency. Each NMRA event features awesome heads-up Ford drag racing, a huge all-Ford car show, a giant manufacturers’ midway, burnout contest and true street and bracket racing.

For a full 2020 NMRA schedule, visit https://www.nmradigital.com/2020-event-info/.

