Mickey Thompson Releases New ET Front Dragster Tire

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheelsis again leading the way in drag racing with its new ET Front Dragster tire.

Available in a 22×2.5-17 size for all sportsman dragsters, this ET Front® has a tubeless ultra-lightweight design acceptable for high-speed use.

“The new ET Front Dragster is completely redesigned, from the ultra-light construction to the new stylized letter design,” said Heather Tausch, director of product management, Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels. “Built to perform, this tire is a perfect match with rear Mickey Thompson ET drag racing tires.”

The ET Front Dragster tire features a bias-ply construction and new white vinyl letters spelling out “Mickey Thompson” for a clean look. Benefits include reduced unspring weight and lower rolling resistance.

For more information about the new ET Front Dragster and all of Mickey Thompson’s race tires, visit www.mickeythompsontires.com.

