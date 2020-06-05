Mickey Thompson Extends Drag Racing Tire Rewards Program

The 2020 Drag Tire Rewards Program has been so successful that Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels has extended it until June 30, 2020.

Consumers will earn a $50 prepaid rewards card that can be used anywhere credit or debit cards are accepted when they purchase a set of two qualifying Mickey Thompson drag tires in a single transaction.

“At a time when racers could use some support, we’re happy to extend our 2020 Drag Tire Rewards Program until June 30,” said Ken Warner, Vice President of Marketing for Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels. “This is our only rewards program of the year, so competitors will need to act fast.”

The $50 reward is available on the purchase of two Mickey Thompson ET Drag, Pro Bracket Radial, ET Street S/S, ET Street R or ET Street R Bias drag tires.

The offer does not apply to ET Drag Motorcycle, ET Drag Pro Drag Radial, ET Street Radial Pro, ET Front or ET Jr. tires, and substitutions are not allowed.

There is a limit of one reward per new set of two qualifying tires purchased in a single transaction. Purchases must be for household use, and the offer is limited to two claims per person, family, household or address.

Reward requests must be postmarked or submitted online no later than July 15, 2020 and received no later than July 30, 2020. Late submissions will not be accepted.

Consumers can apply for eligible rewards at mickeythompsontires.com/dragrewards, or through a mail-in form available from retailers or online. Allow six to eight weeks after sponsor receives the request for delivery of the Visa prepaid card.

