Mickey Thompson ET Drag Tires Included on 2021 Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak

The 2021 Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak will power down the strip on Mickey Thompson ET Drag® Pro Drag Radial tires. The new Drag Pak is built ready for competition and offers a turnkey package for Sportsman racers.

“We are thrilled to be part of the quickest, fastest and most powerful Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak ever built,” said Ken Warner, Vice President of Marketing for Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels. “It takes knowledge and experience to handle all that horsepower, and our ET Drag line is a proven winner.”

The new Drag Pak is engineered for grassroots drag racers who compete in Sportsman classes in the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Factory Stock class and National Muscle Car Association (NMCA) Factory Supercar class. The 2021 version is powered by a supercharged 354-ci Gen-III HEMI V-8 engine and will feature Mickey Thompson ET Drag® Pro Drag Radial 30.0×9.0 R15 rear and 27.5×4.0-17 ET Front™ tires.

For more information about Mickey Thompson’s ET Drag® tire line, visit www.mickeythompsontires.com/drag-tires/et-drag-radial.

For more information about the 2021 Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak visit www.DodgeGarage.com/drag-pak

