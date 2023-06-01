mick-snyder-provides-update-on-snyder-motorsports

Change is inevitable, and that’s something that Snyder Motorsports has recognized since establishing its business more than 30 years ago.

“Originally, we started in ’94, and we sold junior dragster parts,” explained Mick Snyder, owner of Snyder Motorsports. “At the time, it was my mom, dad and I. Then, as we changed classes and moved to different stuff, so did the business. Now we basically sell high horsepower drag parts, screw blown Hemi combinations and some junior parts.”

In addition to the products Mick mentioned above, through the family’s time in the racing business, Snyder Motorsports (SMS) specializes in a start-to-finish line of inventory for both their electronic fuel injection and Lencodrive divisions, including TPS injector brackets, 16V Lithium/12V SMS Hi-Performance batteries and boxes, dual CO2 regulator kits, Billet Atomizer injectors, Mick’s Performance Products, SMS Reverse Shifter, Taylor blankets and titanium bellhousings.

SMS also offers a wide variety of other championship-winning parts, including an extensive line of specialized engine tools, Flatout Gaskets, T&D Rocker Arms, Weld Wheels, PSI Springs, the Plug Gapper, Sheet metal Hemi valve covers, Jiffy-Tite Fittings, MSD Mag and Timing Controllers, just to name a few.

“It’s still the beginning of the year, but we’re kind of full-blown into it,” said Snyder. The well-known drag racing technology company is based in Fort Worth, Texas. Snyder, along with his wife, has been rebuilding SMS.

“Right now, we’re just working on growing the business and getting it back to where it was,” said Snyder. “We had a small stint where we were part of another group, and now we’ve transitioned back to our own deal. So we’re just trying to build back up the inventory and get it back to what it once was.”

SMS proudly supplies its parts and technologies to racers across many drag racing organizations.

“I help out a lot of the Street Outlaws guys, NHRA Pro Mod drivers, and down here in Texas, we have a lot of outlaw races each month, so we have a strong showing in that too,” Snyder continued.

Furthermore, the second-generation business owner has recently found success working in the import side of the industry.

“We have a lot more import customers than we used to. The import stuff is really growing. Since I’ve been doing this for 30 years now, I can pretty much find anything. So lots of the import guys, if they have a hard time finding something, they call me and ask if I can collect all of these parts for them.”

“I guess we do pretty well just because we have so much experience in so many different avenues,” Snyder chuckled.

After all, his resumé includes seven season championships, ranging from NHRA Top Sportsman Division 3 Champions, ADRL/PDRA Pro Extreme World Champions, Three-Time NHRA Top Alcohol Funny Car Division 3 Champions, IHRA Super Eliminator/Pro Outlaw World Champions and Texas Outlaw Pro Mod Association Champions.

To learn more, visit SnyderMotorsports.com and follow the SMS Facebook page for updates.