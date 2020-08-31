Michalek Brothers Racing Set to Return to NHRA Competition at U.S. Nationals

It’s been an extended off season for Michalek Brothers Racing (MBR), but the countdown clock strikes zero this weekend. MBR will use the long holiday weekend to go toe-to-toe with the nation’s best Top Alcohol Dragster teams, and to kick off a new era by debuting their brand new partnership with Fund That Flip — a fast, reliable capital provider for experienced real estate investors who are rehabilitating residential properties.

While it’s easy to focus on what has changed since Michalek Brothers Racing last staged in NHRA competition, one thing that remains the same is the team’s hunger to continue establishing themselves as contenders in the premier category within the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series.

“We have been busy and used the time away from the track to continue to invest in and build our program,” said Kyle. “We are excited to bring the Fund That Flip team to the track and continue growing our partnership. We’re also excited to see the results of our efforts that have been made to step up our on track performance. I can’t wait to see it all come together!”

This weekend also marks MBR’s first attempt to qualify for the most prestigious race in drag racing — the NHRA U.S. Nationals. Located just outside Indianapolis, Indiana at Lucas Oil Raceway, the U.S. Nationals is the longest running national event on the NHRA tour.

“Big, big weekend,” said Corey. “We’ve been to Indianapolis a handful of times as fans, we’ve been there as crew members for other teams, Kyle and I each got our licenses there, and we debuted our car there at the regional event in 2017. But this is the first time we’ll ever roll an MBR entry to the starting line at the U.S. Nationals. There’s no question that it’s going to be different this year with the extra precautions and the limited attendance, but we’re extremely excited.”

“Additionally, I can’t wait to welcome the Fund That Flip team to the track and to introduce them to the baddest motorsport on the planet. We have a lot of momentum coming into this event after running our career best elapsed time the last time the car was out, and there’s no better place to get back down to business than at the U.S. Nationals with the Fund That Flip team in our corner.”

MBR will hit the track on Thursday for the team’s first scheduled qualifying run at 6:00PM, followed by final qualifying at 3:00PM on Friday afternoon. The sixteen qualified cars will then battle it out for the most prized Wally of the year with the first two rounds of eliminations on Saturday at 2:45PM and 6:45PM, and the final two rounds of eliminations on Sunday at 1:45PM and 3:15PM.

