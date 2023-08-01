Michalek Brothers Racing Focused, Ready For Norwalk’s Night Under Fire

Michalek Brothers Racing (MBR) returns to Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, for the second and final appearance of the 2023 season. MBR heads to Night Under Fire with a detailed plan to get their Fund That Flip sponsored hot rod back to making 275+MPH blasts down the racetrack.

“Norwalk is our home track, and it is both a privilege and an honor to be able to compete at the Night Under Fire event,” said Kyle. “We look forward to this event all year and cannot wait to make some fast laps, host well over 100 guests from both Fund That Flip and Safe-T-Support, and soak in the most badass one day of drag racing in the world!”

Night Under Fire is annually Summit Motorsports Park’s crown jewel event attracting sellout crowds in excess of 40,000 fans. This year marks Michalek Brothers Racing’s 5th appearance in the event and 4th time squaring off against one of the strongest blown alcohol entries in the country fielded by Gutierrez Brothers Racing. MBR will pull to the line on Saturday with a 3-1 record at Night Under after having defeated Mike Hepp in 2022.

“It goes without saying that we are very excited about this event,” said Corey. “This is the biggest day on our schedule every year that we get the opportunity to race at Night Under Fire. Nowhere else in drag racing is there this kind of pageantry and spectacle, and the crowd is unmatched.”

“I am thankful that we have the opportunity to get back on track so quickly after a difficult two days in Virginia last weekend. I’m optimistic that our plan of attack is going to deliver the types of results that we expect out of our car and team. It’s crucial that we run the way that we’re capable of or we’re going to be in for a long night again like we were in 2021 when GBR tattooed us. I’m confident that those guys are going to bring it again this year and I know that we’re going to have a massive support system in attendance from Fund That Flip and Safe-T-Support that wants to see us do well. Now it’s up to us to perform, and I know we have the guys to do just that.”

Fans in attendance will experience an action-packed day at Summit Motorsports park with multiple test sessions and events leading up to showtime. Pre-race highlights include a driver autograph session scheduled for 3:00PM and opening ceremonies at 5:30PM. Showtime begins at 7:00PM and MBR and GBR will do battle twice during the 3 hour show before the Bader family’s signature firework show lights up the Norwalk sky to close out the event.

Limited tickets remain and can be purchased online HERE.

