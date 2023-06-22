Michalek Brothers Racing Celebrates 20 Years Of Racing This Weekend In Norwalk

Michalek Brothers Racing (MBR) kicks their 2023 season into high gear this weekend as they make the quick trip north to Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, for the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals.

While the team always looks forward to their annual trip to America’s Racetrack, this weekend’s event will carry extra significance as MBR celebrates its 20th year of being involved in professional drag racing. With members of past teams expected to be in attendance, MBR looks forward to celebrating how far their first-generation team has come since getting involved in the sport two decades ago.

“It is surreal to know that we have been doing this for 20 years,” said Kyle. “I still remember Mark Thomas inviting me to visit his race shop during the summer between my senior year of high school and freshman year at Ohio University. Shortly thereafter, I attended my first national event as a crew member for the best IHRA alcohol funny car of all time. Talk about jumping right into the deep end! Who would have known that twenty years later we would be where we are today. We are blessed to have been able to follow our dreams and have been supported by so many people along the way. This will be a special weekend to reflect on those friendships and achievements while also looking to write some more history and bring home another Wally for MBR!”

Michalek Brothers Racing will look to capitalize on recent performance gains from their season-opening races in Gainesville, Florida, and Charlotte, North Carolina, to break through at a track that has traditionally been tough to tame as the summer heat sets in. With a current projected car count of 25 entries and the always unpredictable northern Ohio forecast, the team is focused on coming out strong during Q1.

“It’s been a long wait to get back to the track with our car since Charlotte,” said Corey. “We’ve put in a significant amount of work to our car, our support equipment, and our plans for the rest of the season during this time, and I’m anxious to see those efforts rewarded. This is a very big weekend for us for a lot of reasons, and we’re ready to do what it takes to finally conquer Summit Motorsports Park at a national event.”

MBR will have busy mornings on Friday and Saturday with this weekend’s front-loaded event schedule. Friday puts competitors on track at 11:15AM and 2:15PM for two qualifying runs, and Saturday morning completes qualifying at 9:30AM before lining up for the first round of eliminations at 11:15AM. The eight first-round winning teams will then move on to Sunday for the final 3 rounds of eliminations that are currently scheduled for 12:50PM, 2:30PM, and 3:15PM.

For additional MBR information and updates, please “like” the Michalek Brothers Racing FACEBOOK page, subscribe to MBR’s YOUTUBE channel, and follow @MichalekRacing on TWITTER and INSTAGRAM.

