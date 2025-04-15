Michael Shane Honored as Newest Receipent of John Massingberd Memorial Award Presented at Dragstrip Memories

The John Massingberd Memorial Award has been presented by the Pro Modified Racing Association (PMRA) to a new, deserving individual who represents the same commitment, dedication, and passion that John Massingberd conveyed for the sport of auto racing.

Massingberd, a long-time motorsports media personality, was instrumental in promoting Canadian motorsports until his passing in December of 2008 after a long and courageous battle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

This year’s award was presented to Michael Shane on April 13 at the DragStrip Memories show at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Mount Hope, Ontario.

Mike Shane’s involvement in motorsport spans more than 55 years. He was a motorsport entrepreneur and the first to accomplish so many innovative promotions in our sport.

He started drag racing in 1967 in a 1963 Corvette at the Ontario tracks of Mohawk Drag Strip in Deseronto, Cayuga Dragway in Cayuga, and Toronto International Dragway in Georgetown, along with Niagara Dragway in Niagara Falls, NY.

Then he raced a 1955 Chevy Gasser called “Show Time,” an impressive 10-second quarter-mile car with features such as a fibreglass body and parachute.

He won Rookie of the Year in 1978, his first year racing a late-model stock car.

In 1979, he won the stock car late model championship in a Junior Hanley Late Model at Westgate Speedway, now Peterborough Speedway. That year, he also secured the most feature wins.

Mike also raced snowmobiles, bringing home numerous trophies.

Also, in 1979, he ran a special event at Westgate Speedway called Challenge of Champions for almost two weeks. It included racing Super Stocks, Pure Stocks, Super Late Models, and truck and tractor pulls, among other events.

Then, in 1985, at the renowned car show Speedorama, he was rated a level 5A show under International Show Car Association ratings (Level 5A is the highest rating for a car show, with an impressive 60,000 people in attendance, the maximum number of cars attending, and the most oversized purse paid out).

Mike received special commendations from the Right Honourable Bruce Stanton, MP Simcoe North, and Prime Minister Trudeau upon marking his 70th birthday, highlighting his significant contributions to the motorsport community.

Mike contracted Robosaurus, a transforming dinosaur robot car-crushing machine, with which he directed a show for 20 days at the Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto, ON.

In 1990, Mike started the Toronto RV Show, an event dedicated to recreational vehicles, later selling it to the RV Association.

Mike was the official Starter at Westgate Speedway in Peterborough, Ontario, for the 1980 season.

Mike was appointed as one of four Board of Governors User’s Committee members in 1981, representing 104 shows and events in Toronto. This commitment was vital in producing first-class events, including car/motorsport shows. Mike continued in this role for approximately 15 years. This committee designed the new Trade Centre building in Toronto, the backdrop for high-profile events like the Toronto Indy Series NASCAR Pinty’s Series.

Mike started the Speedorama event in 1981 in the Automotive building at Exhibition Place in Toronto. The show ran for 18 years and catered to racers and show cars. It gained a reputation as the show in Toronto that sets the standards for car shows across Canada. He allowed all race tracks in Southern Ontario to have a free booth at Speedorama, allowing track owners to promote their events/venues and discuss rules and regulations for the upcoming season. Speedorama attracted racing celebrities and served as a platform for racers and show cars. Celebrities in attendance included Frank Hawley, Denis Anderson (Grave Digger), Paul Tracy and Bobby Allison.

He offered free Trade school admission onto Fridays, inspiring the young students to attend Speedorama. The young students were interested in looking at the racing machines and perhaps being inspired to participate in motorsports.

While Mike eventually sold Speedorama to a marketing company, he managed the show’s advertising for five years.

In 1986, Mike was named Treasurer for the International Show Car Association (ISCA) for North America, a significant position, and attended many Board meetings for various shows.

He started a racing trade show in 1980 at the Markham Fairgrounds in Markham, Ontario, featuring racing parts, race cars, truck and tractor pulling, and monster trucks. The show was moved to the International Centre in Mississauga, ON, the following year.

Mike was the first tenant at SkyDome (now Rogers Centre) in Toronto with a midget car racing in an event. There has not been another car race there since.

In 1990, Mike partnered with TNT Truck & Tractor Pulls, organizing several sell-out shows in the CNE Coliseum. He also produced a show for bikes and 4x4s.

In part, because of the exposure and attendance numbers at Speedorama, Leaf Racewear & Safety Equipment gained prominence in the racing industry.

In 1972, he opened a specialty dealership in Whitby, Ontario, called Toys for Big Boys. This dealership sold high-performance cars and race cars. He owned and operated this business for 15 years.

In 2000, Mike established an RV dealership, selling race car trailers and motor homes while remaining dedicated to attending races every weekend. He has sponsored racers for over 20 years, including Derek Lynch, Glen Watson, Brandon Watson, and Kevin Cornelius, who are still sponsoring racers today. Sponsorship includes monetary support, as well as the use of equipment (i.e. trailers), a gesture that was never advertised.

Steve Thomson, President of Backstage Productions: “Michael is a humble man, and no one knows the many great deeds he has done because he doesn’t talk about them. You have no idea how much money he has raised for charities,” noting Mike’s support of Variety Village when he owned Canada’s Premier Custom Car and Bike Show, Speedorama.

The John Massingberd Award honours a national ambassador of Canadian motorsport in all disciplines who demonstrates keen insight and entrepreneurial creativity.

In the late 1980s, John co-established Promark Motorsport International, which included Raceline Motorsport Television and SnowTrax Television, with Bruce Mehlenbacher, two media ventures responsible for bringing Canadian motorsport to a greater audience and well-deserved prominence. Along with coverage of drag racing, stock car racing, road racing, and tractor pulls with Promark Motorsport International and Raceline Television, he co-founded and co-anchored Raceline Radio in 1992.

John was the executive producer of Canada’s first nationally syndicated motorsport radio program, the Raceline Radio Network, along with Erik Tomas. Raceline Radio was Canada’s first and only nationally syndicated motorsport radio program, celebrating 31 years on the air in 2023 as Canada’s National Radio Motorsport Authority.

All who knew John quickly recognized his larger-than-life stature. With his warm, friendly but firm handshake, quick wit and genuine charm, John had a fantastic ability to never be at a loss for words. He pioneered his field, breaking new ground in radio and television coverage of Canadian Motorsport.

In keeping with the spirit of the Pro Modified Racing Association, it is appropriate and altogether fitting to recognize John Massingberd with this annual award.

Past Recipients:

Carl Spiering, Fred & Betsy Smith, R.W. (Bob) Slack, Vern Christy, John Waldie, Tim Miller, Bruce Biegler, Harvey Silverthorne, Rob Potter and Erik Tomas.

This story was originally published on April 15, 2025.