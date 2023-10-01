Michael Jackson Wins JEGS Performance $30,000 Saturday and Hubbard Fall Fling Points Championship

JEGS Performance $30,000 Saturday at the RAD Torque Systems Fall Fling presented by Optima Batteries at Bristol Dragway would see the final winners circle celebration of the year for the Fling Race Series. At the conclusion of the evening another winner would be crowned, and the Fall Fling Points Championship presented by Hubbard Heating and Cooling would be determined.

At the ladder round six cars remained including Robert Hindman, Ken Batchelor, Donny Burleson, Ernie Humes, Dan Davies, and Michael Jackson. Batchelor won with the lesser of the breakout against Hindman after running just one-thousandth under, while Burleson turned it .001 red against Humes. Davies was .001 and four-thousandths under to bow out against Jackson.

At three cars, Batchelor put it dead-on eight against Humes, who broke out by two-thousandths. Jackson took the green and would return for the final round between two North Carolinians.

In a classic door car versus dragster matchup, Batchelor dialed in at 4.40 to the 6.10 of Jackson’s ‘71 Nova. By way of Batchelor’s redlight, Jackson secured the biggest victory of his career and his first Fling event win for $30,000. Earlier in the week, Jackson had qualified for the Brodix Runoff after putting down a .001 package in eliminations.

To cap off a dominating week, Michael Jackson won the Fall Fling Points Championship presented by Hubbard Heating and Cooling. He earned a $5,000 bonus, championship trophy, and a Todd’s Extreme custom-painted Impact Racing helmet. Mike Barber placed second, Josh Baker third, John Labbous Jr. fourth, and Dan Davies fifth, each driver receiving a bonus as well.

Big news was released this week from the Fling Team outlining plans for a 15th Anniversary Fall Fling 500K event at Bristol Dragway in late September of 2024. 425 single entries will be accepted, and the main event will pay out $500,000 guaranteed.

The Fling Race Series 2024 Spring Schedule includes the Moser Engineering Spring Fling Million presented by Optima Batteries at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway April 2-6 in Nevada and the Strange Engineering Spring Fling presented by Optima Batteries at GALOT Motorsports Park in Benson, North Carolina. Dates for the Summer Fling and Fall Fling 500K to be announced.

For more information, visit www.BracketRaces.com and the Spring Fling Bracket Races Facebook page.

