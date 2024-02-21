Michael Good Appointed President of Performance Racing Industry

Michael Good will join Performance Racing Industry (PRI) as President, effective Feb. 26, 2024. Good will be based at PRI’s headquarters in Indianapolis, reporting to SEMA President and CEO Mike Spagnola.

Good is a strategic and high-achieving executive with over 25 years of experience leading teams and organizations, as well as growing top and bottom-line revenues across a variety of industries both domestically and internationally. He has also served in a variety of executive leadership roles, including President, CEO, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, and Chairman.

“Michael has both the passion for racing combined with business acumen that makes him perfectly suited to lead PRI,” said SEMA President & CEO Mike Spagnola. “Under Michael’s leadership, PRI is well-positioned for future success both nationally and internationally and to expand on its position as a market leader in the motorsports industry.”

The motorsports industry has experienced steady growth in recent years, fueling increased sponsorship and investment as new technologies and formats, including e-racing, bring new fans into the sport. As President, Good will oversee all areas of PRI’s operations, including the annual PRI trade show in Indianapolis, with support from various shared services at SEMA.

Good joins PRI from Dynamat, Inc., where he served as the President and CEO. Dynamat is an industry leader in producing and delivering high-quality acoustic solutions to the world with speed, quality, and accuracy, for better sound everywhere. Under Good’s leadership, Dynamat refocused its culture, reinvented its brand, and launched into multiple new channels, while expanding its global footprint.

“The motorsports industry is poised for tremendous growth,” said Good. “I’m looking forward to working with the PRI team to build on our foundational pillars, leverage our tremendous brand equity, and aggressively advocate for our members while attracting the next generation of enthusiasts into the world of motorsports that we all love.”

Good is a graduate of the University of Southern Indiana and Anderson University. A self-described “car nut,” he spends his free time at racing events and car shows and serves on the boards of Indianapolis Cars & Coffee and Carmel Artomobilia. He also works with other nonprofits focused on at-risk youth, and currently serves on the Purdue Global Advisory Board. Good and his wife of 24 years, Heather, have three children.