Michael Cordova Resets Eighth Mile Diesel Record

Just when the racing world was finally able to wrap its heads around a Cummins-powered dragster going the eighth mile in 3.877 seconds, Michael “Ninja” Cordova turned up the wick and broke his own record in the Outlaw Diesel Super Series Pro Dragster final of the Outlaw Diesel Revenge.

With Maddie Graves in her three-second Duramax-powered dragster in the other lane, Cordova bumped in with the SSfueled and MoTeC-controlled Freedom Racing Engines powerplant screaming like an unhinged Karen about to strike. As the fat ires started to wrinkle under the glow of the yellow bulbs, the green light hit. Then, the billet, nitrous-injected, Cummins turbo diesel launched the sleek dragster, like a
speeding shuriken, to the stripe in 3.836 seconds and slicing right through the 200
MPH barrier with a 203.19 MPH top speed.

The only thing better than setting a record is doing it while winning the final round of an event. Congratulations to the entire Wrenchworkz team on the new outright diesel record and the Pro Dragster win. Special thanks to Hammertech Race Cars, 1X Precision, and many others, including Michael’s wife, Lauren and Michael Jr., Crew Chief in training.

S&S Diesel Motorsport is honored to be a small part of their program by providing fueling, electronic control, and calibration support for the Cordova Clan.

This story was originally published on June 12, 2024. Drag Illustrated

