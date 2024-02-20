Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Meziere Expands its Offering of Pumps for LS Engines

Published

Meziere Enterprises, the leader in water pumps for race and street driven vehicles, announces yet another expansion of its offerings for LS-based power plants.

“This latest pump is a mechanical pump solution that will perform very well in drag and drive applications as well as circle track and endurance. It is the perfect addition to our line of electric and mechanical pumps.”

Their electric pumps all carry an industry‐leading two-year warranty and are built in the USA, relying on decades of pump building experience.

“When it comes to the performance and endurance of the product, nobody works harder and has the depth of experience we bring to the table. Both our electric and mechanical pumps are 100% tested before they are boxed and you know when you take it out of the box that we care. The finish of the pumps is second to none, inside and out.”

Performance engines often operate at higher RPMs and need a coolant pump suited to deliver in these demanding circumstances. Factory style, cast pumps often begin to cavitate right when you need them to perform, causing coolant temperature to spike and potentially damaging engine components and precipitating catastrophic failure.

It is designed for standard V-type, Gilmer or Radiused Tooth HTD drive systems. It boasts our proven 4”, swept vein impeller which produces impressive flow through the entire RPM range. The cavitation point is well above other comparable pumps making it highly suitable for the most extreme applications. It is designed with many options for auxiliary lines to connect on both high and low pressure sides and has an innovative modular top hose connection allowing the user to choose from a variety of thermostat housing and hose connection choices.

LS Pump WP407: Features and benefits

  • All billet construction
  • High-flow, race designed impeller
  • Bearing and seal package proven in the most extreme applications
  • Auxiliary ports for bypass, extra output lines, sensor connections, etc.
  • Modular top feature is ready to accept a wide variety of thermostat housings and hose connections.

Contact Meziere Enterprises at 800‐208‐1755 or on the web at www.meziere.com

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.