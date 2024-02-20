Meziere Expands its Offering of Pumps for LS Engines

Meziere Enterprises, the leader in water pumps for race and street driven vehicles, announces yet another expansion of its offerings for LS-based power plants.

“This latest pump is a mechanical pump solution that will perform very well in drag and drive applications as well as circle track and endurance. It is the perfect addition to our line of electric and mechanical pumps.”

Their electric pumps all carry an industry‐leading two-year warranty and are built in the USA, relying on decades of pump building experience.

“When it comes to the performance and endurance of the product, nobody works harder and has the depth of experience we bring to the table. Both our electric and mechanical pumps are 100% tested before they are boxed and you know when you take it out of the box that we care. The finish of the pumps is second to none, inside and out.”

Performance engines often operate at higher RPMs and need a coolant pump suited to deliver in these demanding circumstances. Factory style, cast pumps often begin to cavitate right when you need them to perform, causing coolant temperature to spike and potentially damaging engine components and precipitating catastrophic failure.

It is designed for standard V-type, Gilmer or Radiused Tooth HTD drive systems. It boasts our proven 4”, swept vein impeller which produces impressive flow through the entire RPM range. The cavitation point is well above other comparable pumps making it highly suitable for the most extreme applications. It is designed with many options for auxiliary lines to connect on both high and low pressure sides and has an innovative modular top hose connection allowing the user to choose from a variety of thermostat housing and hose connection choices.

LS Pump WP407: Features and benefits

All billet construction

High-flow, race designed impeller

Bearing and seal package proven in the most extreme applications

Auxiliary ports for bypass, extra output lines, sensor connections, etc.

Modular top feature is ready to accept a wide variety of thermostat housings and hose connections.

Contact Meziere Enterprises at 800‐208‐1755 or on the web at www.meziere.com