Mexico’s Juan Cantu Gears Up For Top Alcohol Dragster Premiere In Las Vegas

Juan Cantu made a name for himself piloting a powerful Jet Dragster in NHRA exhibitions. The Monterrey, Mexico native will represent CompassBlue DEF as he competes in Top Alcohol Dragster at a national event for the first time this week at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Operating the McPhillips-powered Top Alcohol Dragster, Cantu is looking forward to putting on a great performance for the fans as he tackles four-wide racing for the first time. Making his start at one of the two events on the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series circuit that features four-wide racing for the alcohol categories will add a level of complexity and excitement to this new venture.

“I have a dream of racing in Top Fuel one day,” said Cantu. “And if I want to get there, I need to start and compete with the best in Top Alcohol. I know this race won’t be easy and I will have a lot of eyes on me but I’ve been preparing physically. I lost 30 pounds for this race. And I’ve been working on my mental game as well.”

While Top Alcohol may be new to Cantu, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is very familiar to him. He’s participated in Jet Car exhibitions in Las Vegas for several years.

“I chose to race in Las Vegas because when I’ve raced there in my Jet Dragster, people gave me a lot of support,” said Cantu. “I also got my Top Alcohol Dragster license at the facility. However, I’ve never raced against three other cars at the same time, so that will be something new for me. I’m going to try to stay focused on my own lane.”

CompassBlue DEF is a Mexican company dedicated to the production and distribution of transportation supplies, founded with the mission of being an ecological, reliable, economical and efficient option for companies that require the supply of international quality Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF).

“I’m honored to represent a Mexican brand at the NHRA Four-Wides,” remarked Cantu. “The car I’ll be driving is the one that Tony Stewart raced in Las Vegas last year. He won the event and I would love to bring a national event Wally home to Mexico. I’m grateful for the support of CompassBlue DEF and for the trust that the McPhillips team has in me.”

Top Alcohol Dragster competition at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals will kick off with two qualifying sessions on Friday, April 12 at 12:45 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. followed by two more qualifying opportunities on Saturday, April 13 at 12:50 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Top Alcohol Dragster eliminations will begin on Sunday, April 14 at 10:10 a.m.

This story was originally published on April 11, 2024.