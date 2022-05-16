Merrick, Watson, Liberty-Cach and Khoury Lead NMCA Winners at NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl at St. Louis

As part of a time-honored tradition, racers came from all corners of the country to compete at the NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing presented by Fuelab, May 12-15, 2022 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Illinois.

The longstanding and loved annual event was loaded with everything from fascinating competition to friendly rivalries. Waiting for racers who were able to outlast all of the others in their categories were NMCA and NMRA Winner’s Circles, Victor Awards and the decidedly desirable Nitto Diamond Tree Rings.

On the Red Line Oil NMCA Muscle Car Nationals side of this event, racers went over 200 mph in the eighth-mile in the extremely exciting VP Racing Lubricants Xtreme Pro Mod category, and leading the charge was Chip King, who set the pace in qualifying with a 3.68 in his magnificent Mustang Mach 1. But later in the weekend, Randy Merrick (feature image) and Derek Ward met for the final round of eliminations, and Merrick muscled to the win with a 3.66 in his Corvette over Ward, who was forced to ease off of the throttle to a 4.38 in his Camaro.

In cars with small tires and turbo, supercharger and nitrous combinations, Mickey Thompson X275 racers put on a show at this event, and among them was Earl Stanley, who set the pace in qualifying with a 4.34 in his Mustang GT. But taking a bow at the end of the performance were Eric Moore and Frank Mewshaw, who had a super-close race in the final round of eliminations in their Mustangs. Moore won with a 4.328 to Mewshaw’s 4.329. Fans can catch this category again at the Arrington Performance NMRA/NMCA Power Festival presented by TorqStorm Superchargers, July 21-24 at U.S. 131 Motorsports Park in Michigan.

Chuck Watson II piloted his Mustang Cobra Jet to a powerful 7.84 to set the pace in Holley EFI Factory Super Cars, and the Watson Racing wizard went on to the final round of eliminations to face Tripp Carter. Watson II was ready on the tree with an .013 reaction time and earned his second event win in a row with a 7.85 as Carter had a red light start in his Mustang Cobra Jet before trapping a 7.88.

David Fallon Jr., who went for a wild ride into the gravel at the top end of the track in his Camaro early in the weekend, was able to return to action and record a 4.28 to lead qualifying in ARP Nitrous Pro Street, but the final round of eliminations featured Nicole Liberty-Cach and Don Baskin. Liberty-Cach expertly slammed gears to a 4.43 in her Firebird to make it to the NMCA Winner’s Circle over Baskin, who was forced to coast to a 7.21 in his Camaro.

NMCA Edelbrock Xtreme Street and NMRA VP Racing Madditives Renegade racers merged to make things even more memorable, and Joel Greathouse stood out with a 4.60 in his Mustang to set the pace in qualifying, and again with a 4.59 to upset Keith Ciborowski, who was forced to lift to a 10.29 in his Mustang.

Joe Clemente revved the extremely energetic naturally aspirated engine in his Mustang to a 7.82 to lead qualifying in Dart NA 10.5, and rocking it in the final round of eliminations were Rocko Khoury and David Theisen. It was an extremely close race, but Khoury captured the win with a 7.847 in his Mustang over Theisen, who was right there with a 7.848 in his Firebird.

Amy Faulk arrived at a 9.55 on a 10.75 in her Firebird to lead qualifying in Fastest Street Car Super Stock Eliminator, and arriving in the lanes for the final round of eliminations were Mark Nowicki and Steven Hall. Nowicki paired a good reaction time with a 9.72 on a 9.69 in his Avenger to upset Hall, who turned in a 10.15 on a 10.13 in his Mustang.

Pete Ricart, who has been on a roll, rocketed to a 7.86 on a 9.70 in his Mustang to set the pace in qualifying in Fastest Street Car Stock Eliminator. After he exited eliminations, however, John Astrub and Kenny Bomar beelined to the final round of eliminations, and Astrub went all the way to the NMCA Winner’s Circle despite a break out time of 10.75 on a 10.80 in his Mustang as Bomar illuminated the red light in his Camaro.

In Quick Fuel Technology Nostalgia Super Stock, Tom Hoffman trapped a 10.501 on a 10.50 index in his Sport Fury to lead qualifying, and he hung tough through the final round of eliminations, where he won with a good reaction time and a 10.52 over Brent Wheeler, who was one-over with a 9.76 on a 9.75 in his Coronet.

Jacob Weigl was 11.001 on an 11.00 in his Malibu Wagon to lead qualifying in Detroit Truetrac Nostalgia Muscle, and Michael Slaviero, whose Grand Prix is rolling on new wheels, and Ken Weilbrenner, whose Chevelle is eye-catching, went to the final round of eliminations. There, Slaviero secured the win despite breaking out with a 9.49 on a 9.50 as Weilbrenner had issues at the hit.

In MagnaFuel Open Comp, Bob McLaughlin put up a perfect .000 reaction time in his Malibu to lead qualifying, but going to the final round of eliminations were Scott Williams and John Hixon. Williams won despite a break out time of 8.53 on an 8.69 in his Malibu after Hixon went -.009 red in his Buick GSX.

The Chevrolet Performance LSX Shootout put the spotlight on Chevrolet Performance Stock presented by Scoggin-Dickey Parts Center, LME Street King presented by Chevrolet Performance, Proform LSX Rumble presented by Chevrolet Performance and the Brian Tooley Racing LS Xtreme Street Shootout, with winners receiving LSX Bowtie blocks in addition to regular payouts.

In Chevrolet Performance Stock presented by Scoggin-Dickey Parts Center, Jason Dietsch drove to a 9.92 to lead qualifying in a CRC Camaro on loan from Glenn Pushis, and later landed in the final round of eliminations against Kevin Lumsden. Lumsden won with a 9.97 in his Camaro over Dietsch, who drove to a 10.05.

In LME Street King presented by Chevrolet Performance, Al Corda pulled off a nice 10.000 on a 10.00 in his Camaro to lead qualifying, and Dennis Pearson picked up the event win with a 10.25 on a 10.25 in his Camaro over Bryan Williams, who was 10.80 on a 10.75 in his Firebird.

In Proform LSX Rumble presented by Chevrolet Performance, Paul Lewis lapped a 12.78 on a 12.75 in his GTO to lead qualifying, and Keith Vaughn and Regina Puckett pulled to the starting line for the final round of eliminations, where Vaughn was victorious with a 13.00 on a 13.00 in his Corvette over Puckett, who pushed to an 11.84 on an 11.75 in her Camaro.

The Brian Tooley Racing LS Xtreme Street Shootout saw some seriously stout competition. Everyone was anxious to see how everything would shake out, and got their answer when Bill Trovato and Tom Hammons staged their beautiful blue Camaros for the final round of eliminations. Trovato, of New York, traveled to a 4.63 in his Camaro to earn the win over Tom Hammonds, the Floridian who was not far behind with a 4.76 in his Camaro.

While TorqStorm Superchargers True Street racers usually go for a 30-mile cruise on the roads around the various tracks on the tour, they made laps around the NASCAR oval next to World Wide Technology Raceway, before returning to the drag strip to make three back-to-back passes. Randy Thomas took the overall win with an 8.72 average in his Shelby GT500, and Daniel Rosner drove to the runner-up with an 8.97 runner-up in his Mustang GT. Also seeing success were Matt Caldwell, the 9-second winner in his Mustang, Jason Wagoner, the 10-second winner in his Mustang GT, Keith Lankheet, the 11-second winner in his Challenger, Danny Tellman, the 12-second winner in his Chevelle, Rodney Ward, the 13-second winner in his Mustang GT, Paul Rosner, the 14-second winner in his F150 and Mike Baker, the 15-second winner in his Mustang GT.

The Dodge // Mopar HEMI Shootout was heavy on Demons, Durangos, Challengers, Chargers and other great Gen III HEMI-powered cars, and Joshua Schwartz hauled to an 8.97 average and the win in his Hellcat, backing up his win from the Scoggin Dickey Parts Center NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals presented by MAHLE Motorsport last month at Rockingham Dragway. Jacob Segars ran to a 9.89 average and the runner-up in his Hellcat. Also standing out were Bruce Phillips, the 10-second winner in his Charger, Bryce Rohrs, the 11-second winner in his Challenger, Robert Skalecki, the 12-second winner in his Scat Pack, Nicole Ratliff, the 14-second winner in her Charger and Shane Niebaur, the 15-second winner in his Ram 1500.

The eight quickest drivers in the Dodge // Mopar HEMI Shootout made it into the HHP Racing HEMI Quick 8 on the final day of the event, and Bruce Phillips took the win with a 9.92 over Jess Richards’ 9.85.

The final round of Bracket Mayhem eliminations boasted Chad Brewer and Steve Pearson, and Brewer, in a dear friend’s Camaro, won with a 7.30 on a 7.32 over Pearson, who was 6.82 on a 6.79 in his Vega.

The NMCA congratulates the winners of this great race, and looks forward to spooling up again at the Arrington Performance NMRA/NMCA Power Festival presented by TorqStorm Superchargers, July 21-24 at U.S. 131 Motorsports Park in Martin, Michigan.

