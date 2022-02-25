Menscer Motorsports, AFCO Join PDRA as Sponsors for Pro Street, Super Street

Menscer Motorsports and AFCO have teamed up to support the Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) Pro Street and Super Street classes for the 2022 season, series officials announced today. Menscer Motorsports Pro Street presented by AFCO will compete at six races and the new AFCO Super Street presented by Menscer Motorsports class will run its first season at four races on the eight-race PDRA schedule.

“As we introduce Super Street and continue to build Pro Street, it’s a huge deal to have companies like Menscer Motorsports and AFCO putting their support behind these small-tire classes,” said Will Smith, marketing director, PDRA. “Mark Menscer and his team at Menscer Motorsports have revolutionized small-tire racing with their suspension packages using AFCO products. Manufacturers like that will help take these classes to the next level.”

Menscer Motorsports offers custom shock and suspension tuning solutions for customers in a variety of classes in drag racing and circle track racing. In addition to custom shock and suspension packages, Menscer Motorsports offers tuning and trackside customer support.

Menscer Motorsports founder Mark Menscer is no stranger to the PDRA, as he’s worked with two-time Switzer Dynamics world champion Tommy Franklin, as well as Pro Street customers like Nick Schroeder.

“We’re extremely excited to come to the PDRA,” Menscer said. “Having gone over and raced with the Franklins a little bit over the last two years, I feel like we got to know a lot of people there. They really treated us like family. I just felt like it would be a great fit for our company.”

Supporting the Pro Street and Super Street classes in specific is a good fit because of Menscer Motorsports’ background in the small-tire racing world.

“We started with Outlaw 10.5 and 28-inch, 10-inch tires,” Menscer added. “The root of our business has always been small-tire racing. We want to do anything we can to support the PDRA’s efforts to bring that stuff back and to strengthen it. We definitely feel like we have a responsibility to be there for those classes and we want to be there. It’s very exciting.”

Menscer Motorsports uses AFCO components to build its custom shock and suspension packages, while AFCO also offers a range of off-the-shelf products for a number of PDRA classes, especially in the sportsman ranks.

“It was strategic between the two companies to work this out so that we can both try to cover the PDRA series,” Menscer said. “It seemed like a nice dovetail for both companies. AFCO has a lot of sportsman stuff and it’s a good fit for the AFCO factory product line, and of course our custom product line for the heads-up classes.”

Menscer Motorsports Pro Street presented by AFCO will start its six-race season at the season-opening East Coast Nationals presented by FuelTech, April 7-9 at GALOT Motorsports Park in Benson, N.C., with additional stops at Ohio, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and both Virginia races. AFCO Super Street presented by Menscer Motorsports will compete at Maryland, Pennsylvania, and both Virginia races.

For more info, including class rules and a detailed schedule, visit www.PDRA660.com.

