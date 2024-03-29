Memorial Set for Drag Racing Legend Fred Crow

Connect with us

A celebration of life for drag racing legend Fred Crow will be held Saturday, April 27 at 11 a.m. at Influence Church (8162 E. Kaiser Blvd, Anaheim, Calif., 92808). The event will be an opportunity for friends, family, and racing community supporters to share stories and memories of the joy and love Crow brought to the world both on and off the track.

“Fred was an important contributor to racing for many decades, and he will be missed,” said Jon Dunn of Jim Dunn Racing. “Fred, DeEtte, and I have been partners in Crow for over 25 years. Beyond our working relationship, Crow has been a major supporter of our program and racing in general. Crow Safety Gear will continue to flourish as a leader in the safety gear industry. Everyone at Jim Dunn Racing extends our condolences to DeEtte and the Crow family.”

A 2006 NHRA Lifetime Achievement Honoree, Crow was a driving force behind Crow Safety Gear, a family-run business specializing in quality racing safety gear. The Crow line of safety gear including junior and adult auto racing suits, gloves, shoes, neck collars, fire retardant underwear and arm restraints. Crow manufactures all their famous racing seat belts in the USA.

On the track Crow won the 1965 NHRA Winternationals and was crew chief on Bob McFarland’s Funny Car that won the Big-4 Championship. Crow was a recognizable and fierce competitor at Lions, Bakersfield, Irwindale, Phoenix, Pomona, and Orange County throughout the 1960s and into the 1970s.

For more information on the memorial service, interested parties can email [email protected], and in lieu of flowers, please donate to Influence Church or Tunnels to Towers Foundation.

