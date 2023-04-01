Melanie Salemi Motorsports Secures Steady Eddie’s as Major Sponsor for 2023

Melanie Salemi and her Buffalo, NY based Pro Modified team have sealed the deal with ‘Steady Eddie’s Gun Shop and Emporium’. Steady Eddie’s based in the small-town Los Ybanez, Texas and owned by Edwardo Decapitono.

Decapitono states, “Teaming up with the Salemi’s for 2023 really was a no brainer. We are looking to expand into new markets and with Melanie and her team we can accomplish just that. We want to be able to promote our vast inventory ranging from Water Pistols to Uzi’s. Steady Eddie’s also carry’s ammo, shooting range supplies, and the finest bandana face coverings in the world for that easy get away”.

Steady’s main goal in 2023 is promote their vast lines of apparel. First and foremost is the collection of leopard print gun holsters and secondly their multi pocket leather gun toting vests.

Team Boss, Jim Salemi seconds the apparel style and said, “In the off season I started my mission to expert marksmanship alongside Melanie who has been using sharp shooting techniques to work on her reaction times. It seems to be proving successful so far. Edwardo and his team at the emporium have me looking pretty sweet in their line of apparel, Yesterday I received my purple Leopard print pistol holster and a custom leather vest with purple name emblazonment. Much like our race team’s laser focus at the track and in my water pistol tournaments, it is key to success”.

All in all Melanie and her team are looking forward to another great season of PDRA competition, competing with the best of the best in 1/8 mile Pro Mod racing and thanks all of her marketing partners for their continued support: CCMC, Al-Lee Installations, Steady Eddie’s, Eddie Whelan, Liberty’s Gears, Quick Drive Racing, Ross Pistons, NGK Spark Plugs, LAT Racing Oils, Noonan Race Engineering, Kinetic Engineering, Flatout Gaskets, VP Racing Fuels, CK’s Produce, Motorsports Unlimited, Hammer Superchargers, MAHLE Motorsport North America, Callies Performance Products, R&R Racing Products, Scott Jahren Custom Paint and Restoration, DMPE INC, Bohr Racing Products, Dan the Sign Man, FuelTech USA Tech, Neal Chance Racing Converters, Strange Engineering, RS Performance Auto Service, MSR Performance Racing Engines, G-Force Race Cars, and Resolution Racing Services Inc.