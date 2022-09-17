Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Melanie Salemi Leads Pro Mod Qualifying with 3.61-Second Blast at Shakedown Nationals

Published

After four rounds of qualifying for the Shakedown Nationals Pro Mod division, Melanie Salemi stands atop a fierce field that includes many of the toughest fast doorslammer drivers in the country.

Now, in its fourth running at Virginia Motorsports Park, the field comprised of supercharged, turbocharged and nitrous oxide-injected doorslammers may well be the most impressive in the historic event’s history.

“One tenth of a second separates the top 18 cars on the qualifying sheet, an incredible amount of side by side racing is on tap for Saturday’s eliminations,” says event promoter Tyler Crossnoe. “I don’t know what more you can say about it. A dozen cars in the 3.60s – a dozen that includes roots blowers, screw blowers, nitrous cars and Mark Werdenhausen in that twin-turbo Camaro.”

In order to secure the pole position at the 20th running of the Shakedown, the aforementioned Melanie Salemi needed a 3.614-second, 205.54 mph blast in her PDRA Pro Boost Camaro, which is tuned by her husband, Jon, the owner of Resolution Racing Services out of New York.

“Melanie, Jon, Jim, Evan and the entire Al-Lee Installations team have had one of the best years in their career,” continued Crossnoe. “That’s a seriously stout performance today from that Buffalo, New York-based team. For what it’s worth, I think that’s the tightest Pro Mod field we’ve seen anywhere this year

“It’s awesome for all of us here at VMP to have some of our regulars, our PDRA stars, but also some fresh faces and new blood,” concluded Crossnoe. “This is a race that has been producing major ‘drag racing moments’ for two decades and I’m proud that a few of them have happened here in Virginia, but looking at the ladder for tomorrow’s elimination rounds…I can’t help but think we’re going to be adding to that legacy in a big way.”

Final qualifying for sportsman will take place Saturday morning, with the opening round of professional eliminations immediately following.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.