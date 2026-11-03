Melanie Johnson Scores First NHRA National Event Victory in Las Vegas

Melanie Johnson achieved a major career milestone at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, capturing her first career NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series national event victory behind the wheel of the Speedmaster McPhillips Racing Top Alcohol Dragster at the NHRA Las Vegas Nationals. A full circle moment for Johnson as she made her Top Alcohol Dragster debut at the same track in November 2024.

The victory made for an unforgettable weekend in the Johnson household, as Melanie shared the winner’s circle with her father, 14-time Top Fuel world championship tuner Alan Johnson, who guided Doug Kalitta to the Top Fuel national event title.

Johnson set the tone early in qualifying on Friday, laying down a stout 5.205-second elapsed time at 273.55 mph in Q1 to take the provisional No. 1 spot. She backed up her performance in Friday’s second session with a 5.230 at 273.55 mph to maintain the pole position. On Saturday, Johnson locked up the official No. 1 qualifying position during Q3, clocking a 5.214 at 273.05 mph.

In round one, Johnson delivered a 5.278 at 274.39 mph to defeat Angelle Sampey’s 5.551 at 253.71 mph. She advanced through round two with a 5.262 at 272.72 mph to Randy Eakins’ 5.359 at 257.58 mph. In the semifinals, Johnson posted another consistent run, 5.276 at 268.22 mph to turn on the win light against Nick Januik, who slowed to a 7.718 at 118.31 mph.

Lining up for her second career national event final, following a runner-up finish at the NHRA Brainerd Nationals earlier this season, Johnson squared off against Jackie Fricke. Johnson defeated Fricke on a holeshot to win the prestigious NHRA JEGS Allstars in Dallas just weeks prior. In the Las Vegas final, Johnson delivered a dominant pass, posting low ET and top speed of the event with 5.201 seconds at 274.50 mph to defeat Fricke’s 5.268 at 272.72 mph.

“This win feels so special. My guys have been working incredibly hard all year to get this car where it’s at right now. It felt like it was only a matter of time before it all came together. And despite running the final on Monday, it’s still a double up with my dad and Doug,” Johnson shared after her victory. “I will definitely remember this first National event win forever!”

Johnson would also like to acknowledge the unwavering support from primary sponsor Speedmaster, along with AJPE (Alan Johnson Performance Engineering), Lucas Oil, NGK Spark Plugs, ARP Fasteners, Shift Up Now, and WIMNA (Women in Motorsports North America). “It was so great to have Melissa [Parra] and Jason [Kencevski] from Speedmaster here today. We’re going to have a great time at SEMA this week celebrating this big win.”

Johnson will be back on track in Las Vegas for the NHRA Lucas Oil Regional event November 6-7 before closing out the 2026 season at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals in Pomona, Calif. November 12-15.

This story was originally published on November 3, 2026.