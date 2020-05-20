Megan & Rachel Meyer Returning To Racing This Weekend At Lone Star Nationals In Dallas

Megan and Rachel Meyer will be competing under the Randy Meyer Racing camp at this weekend’s Lone Star Nationals at the Texas Motorplex in Dallas for the re-opening of NHRA drag racing during COVID-19. This is the first event of the NHRA during the pandemic since the middle of March.

The Meyer sisters placed first and second at this event last year where Megan inched her way across the finish line first for her first win of 2019. It set the foundation for her points lead to ultimately become the Word Champion in the Top Alcohol Dragster class in her NGK Spark Plugs dragster.

“Our two-month break since our last race in March has been nice to catch up on to-do lists at home, but we are more than ready to get back to doing what we love as a family,” said Megan. “Everyone is looking forward to how this event pans out, especially since the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series is partnering with the Mid-West Pro Mod Series to host the race. We have a stacked field this year with a lot of out of town competition is coming to play since this is the only drag race that is on schedule for now. I’m looking forward to getting in some track time to defend my championship, and gain points to secure a spot in the Jegs Allstars event later on this year.”

According to NHRA.com, this race will decide the final entrants for the annual JEGS Allstars competition, where two drivers from each of the two classes will qualify for the Allstars event. Rachel and Megan are battling one another for the top spot in the Central Region’s Top Alcohol Dragster field and to stay ahead of Dean Dubbin. The sisters were teammates for the Central Region team last year as well, and Rachel made it to the final rounds of the 2019 Allstars after defeating Megan in the semifinals.

The Randy Meyer Racing Team will make a few test runs with both nitro-injected dragsters on Thursday and Friday, followed by qualifying on Friday and eliminations on Saturday.

