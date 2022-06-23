Megan Meyer to Return to Top Alcohol Dragster Driver’s Seat for Eddyville’s Night of Fire, Mo-Kan’s Nitro Chaos

Two-time NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster world champion Megan Meyer, who stepped away from competition after the 2020 season to start a family, will return to the driver’s seat of a Randy Meyer Racing A/Fuel dragster for two races this summer. With support from Meyer Truck Center and NGK’s Shop Squad, Meyer will run an exhibition race at Eddyville Raceway Park’s Night of Fire and will compete at Mo-Kan Dragway’s Nitro Chaos.

“I missed the competitiveness and just being out there driving the car,” said Meyer, who won world championships in 2019 and 2020. “When I went to the races last year while I was pregnant, and again when I went to a race earlier this year, I just missed being behind the wheel. I really enjoyed being on the starting line with the crew and celebrating wins with them, but I also do miss the other parts of it that come with driving.”

Meyer’s first race will be Eddyville Raceway Park’s Night of Fire on July 2, where she’ll face fellow RMR driver Matt Sackman in a match race series. She’ll then race at the second Nitro Chaos race of the season at Mo-Kan Dragway in Asbury, Missouri, on July 15-16. Both races are eighth-mile events for the RMR cars. Both tracks are fairly local for Meyer, who grew up going to races at Eddyville and Mo-Kan.

“Whenever the opportunity came up to do the Night of Fire race and to do Nitro Chaos, I thought that was the perfect opportunity for me,” Meyer said. “Mo-Kan is my second home track outside of Topeka. I remember going to Eddyville as a little kid. I used to race Jr. Dragsters there and my dad would do the match races. I remember we’d open up the back door of the trailer and my sister [Rachel] and I would put as many parts as we could out there to sell. It’s kind of a full-circle moment for me now, being able to be in that same position my dad was in. We’re bringing all the used parts that we can get rid of and will have new merchandise out there for the fans.”

The family business, Meyer Truck Center, will serve as Meyer’s primary sponsor, while the Shop Squad has signed on as an associate sponsor. The Shop Squad is a new brand from NGK Spark Plugs, Meyer’s longtime sponsor. Geared towards automotive and service professionals, the Shop Squad community is free to join. One of the biggest benefits of the Shop Squad program is training, and over 25 on-demand courses are currently available. New members can sign up today to enter for a chance to win a Solo Stove, with drawings conducted monthly.

“Team NGK & NTK couldn’t be more excited to welcome the two-time NHRA World Champion, Megan Meyer, back to the track in 2022,” said Brian Lesiewicz, General Manager of Sales and Marketing – NGK Aftermarket Division. “We are excited to partner with Megan to promote our Shop Squad community, focused on learning, sharing and supporting with automotive technicians, repair shops and technical schools across the USA and Canada.”

Meyer insists that she’s still “semi-retired” and doesn’t plan to run any NHRA Lucas Oil Series races in the foreseeable future. She’s focused on motherhood, as well as continuing to help manage Randy Meyer Racing and Meyer Truck Center.

“Having the break from drag racing has really changed my perspective on the things that are important in life,” Meyer said. “Before 2020, racing was 100% my passion and focus and my career. Now, my career has shifted and I see the racing more as part-time. This isn’t too competitive, just the chance for me to get back behind the wheel, have some fun with it, and get back to doing what I love without the stress of traveling and chasing points like we did in NHRA when we were going after the championships.”

It’s also an opportunity for Meyer to continue introducing her 10-month-old son, Henry, to the sport at a young age just like her father did with her.

“Henry’s not old enough to remember any of it, but it will still be cool to have that third generation out there,” Meyer said. “He has been to the drag races before, so he kind of knows what’s going on. For me as a mother, it’s a chance to prove to him that girls can race too, and he has the chance to follow in my footsteps if he wants to, or if he wants to follow in his dad’s footsteps and be more of a dirt bike racer. [Husband] Adam and I are also into go-karts now, so we’re just trying to introduce him to all different kinds of motorsports and we’ll see which one he wants to go with. It will be really special for me to have him out there with us.”

