megan-meyer-set-to-appear-on-the-wes-buck-show

Two-time Top Alcohol Dragster World Champion Megan Meyer will join The Wes Buck show as a continued celebration of the 2023 Drag Illustrated “Women of Power” issue on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

“Megan [Meyer] first appeared on the cover of Drag Illustrated in February of 2017 for our annual ‘Women of Power’ special issue. The photos from longtime DI portrait photographer Rick Belden were iconic, as was Nate Van Wagnen’s feature story, but what impacted me the most was what the whole situation represented – a sportsman racer that, in my opinion, had achieved genuine stardom in drag racing. Of course, her being a young woman is significant; being a second-generation racer and the daughter of the legendary Randy Meyer a big piece of the storyline, but it did and still does feel special that Megan has built a fan base and a significant following without racing in our sport’s premiere eliminators. It speaks to the possibilities that exist in drag racing,” said Wes Buck, host of The Wes Buck Show and Drag Illustrated Founder and Editorial Director.

Meyer stepped away from full-time competition after winning back-to-back NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster world championships in 2019-2020. However, she recently announced her return to drag racing and the pursuit of a championship in the inaugural Nitro Chaos Championship Series.

“I’d be remiss not to mention that Megan is also a fierce competitor a world champion. While she did briefly retire from full-time competition to start a family, she’s back behind the wheel on a limited basis here in 2023, and the sport is positively better for it,” Buck continued.

Additionally, the TAD record holder announced her newly formed partnership with Gunk and new associate sponsor Shop Squad from NGK NTK.

“Megan is doing some great things; she gets it,” said JT Hudson, WBS co-host and DI Vice President of Business Development & Client Relations. “She’s out here promoting herself, her team, and companies in not only traditional ways, but thinking outside of the box to try to get them a better ROI. It’s pretty awesome to watch and follow; it’s those small things she does and makes time for that, I think, sets her apart.”

Host Wes Buck and co-hosts Mike Carpenter and JT “Murder T” Hudson break down the latest news and hottest topics in the sport of drag racing every Wednesday at 2 pm CST. Drop in and join the conversation on DragIllustrated.com or watch and subscribe on Youtube.

