Megan Meyer Returns to Competition with Gary Pritchett for Top Alcohol Dragster Shootout at Cecil County

After nearly two years away from competitive racing, two-time NHRA World Champion Megan Meyer is set to strap back into her GUNK Top Alcohol Dragster this weekend for the highly anticipated Top Alcohol Shootout at Cecil County Dragway.

Teaming up for the first time with Gary Pritchett, the duo is ready to make noise in one of the most exciting independent drag races of the year. Known for precision and proven performance, Megan and Gary both have their sights set on a strong comeback — and a big payday.

“I’ve been looking forward to this weekend for months,” said Meyer. “It’s been almost a year since I’ve been behind the wheel of my GUNK dragster, and almost two years since I’ve raced competitively, but this one is different. There’s money on the line, serious talent in the field that I used to race against in the NHRA, and a real chance to remind people what I’m capable of.”

The Cecil County Shootout brings together the best in Top Alcohol Dragster racing for a heads-up, high-stakes format — no NHRA points, just bragging rights, $15,000 to win, and all the pressure and prestige of a winner-take-all showdown.

Meyer will compete in her family-owned Randy Meyer Racing A/Fuel Dragster, backed by GUNK engine cleaners and degreasers — the same car currently leading national points with Matt Cummings behind the wheel and known for consistent 5.1-second runs. Pritchett, a veteran crew member with over a decade of professional experience, returns to the Randy Meyer camp after an impressive rookie season as a driver and is ready to light up the scoreboards once again.

“This race gives us a chance to just go all out and have fun doing what we love,” said Pritchett.

Fans can follow behind-the-scenes action, live updates, and exclusive race content through Megan Meyer Racing’s official social media channels and inside the TEAM RMR private fan group.

Top Alcohol Dragster qualifying kicks off on Friday, and eliminations begin Saturday, May 11 at Cecil County Dragway.

This story was originally published on May 8, 2025.