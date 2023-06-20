medley-of-country-artists-light-up-stars-over-texas-music-festival

The Stars Over Texas Music Festival returns to Texas Motorplex and the Stampede of Speed on October 7-8. On Saturday, fans can travel back in time with music from headliner Clay Walker along with Sawyer Brown, Diamond Rio, Black Hawk, and Ricochet. Sunday will feature a line-up of current and rising stars filling the sky with music by a soon-to-be-revealed Texas country music headliner supported by Ian Munsick, Wade Bowen, William Beckman, and Tyler Halverson.

“We are thrilled with our two-day line-up, and we still have one major act to announce in the coming weeks,” said Christie Meyer Johnson, Texas Motorplex co-owner. “Saturday will be all nineties acts and hits and then our Sunday line-up with Ian, Wade, William and Tyler plus one more great Texas act will thrill our fans.”

Saturday will have a host of family-friendly supporting events, including cornhole tournaments, junior bull riding, match racing and additional exciting events on the horizon. Sunday will include pro bull riding, drag racing match races, a huge beer expo and the mystical lantern festival as the sun goes down.

“We want fans that come in early for the ten days of the Stampede of Speed to get their fill of country music, racing and family friendly events. We feel like these country music acts speak to our vision of what the Stampede of Speed is all about. We are everything Texas and we want to celebrate our traditions and everything that makes Texas great.”

The Stars Over Texas Music Festival will have VIP and GA tickets starting at $34 with weekend passes available for Oct. 7-8. Fans can order tickets now at stampedeofspeed.com.