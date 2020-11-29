McLeod Racing Named Boninfante Friction’s West Coast Supplier

McLeod Racing, the leading performance clutch manufacturer, announces to be the West Coast supplier for Boninfante Friction racing products. Boninfante Friction, based outside Philadelphia, is the world leader in friction clutch manufacturing for the motorsports racing market. With a West Coast supplier available to customers, Boninfante continues to uphold quality customer service and quick turnaround times for new clutch disc and steel floater products as well as clutch unit re-certifications.

McLeod, located in Anaheim, CA, will stock various sizes of discs and floaters, clutch units, and will have the ability to recertify customers’ units. McLeod will be available to serve the west coast customers in the Nostalgia Funny Car and Top Fuel, Top Alcohol, Truck Pull, Drag Boats, and NHRA Top Fuel and Funny Car classes.

ADVERTISEMENT



“We at McLeod are finally able to give what customers have been asking for years: Can we get sintered iron racing discs and steel floaters from you?” says McLeod Racing President and Nitro Funny Car racer, Paul Lee. “We are happy that our long relationship with Boninfante is expanding into the professional and professional sportsman racing categories.”

“With all the craziness of this year almost behind us, we are very excited for what 2021 will bring working with our west coast family at McLeod clutches,” says Rob Boninfante. “Here at Boninfante Friction we have dominated the last 30 years of NHRA professional and sportsman world championships with one vision: ultimate performance and the satisfaction of our customers. Furthering our longstanding and successful relationship with Paul and his team at McLeod, we look to enhance the customer experience by increasing availability and support of our products. Cheers to getting back to the tracks, winning races and setting records in 2021!”

To enhance customer relations and experience, McLeod has announced Donnie Couch as the Director of Racing. With connections throughout the West Coast and the entire country, Couch will ensure that the race teams are equipped with the best Boninfante clutch units and products. Couch, with experience with many race teams, will be available at the McLeod warehouse for customers to order and answer any questions. He will provide the world-class customer service that sets McLeod apart from other manufacturing companies.

For more information, please contact Donnie Couch at Donnie.Couch@McLeodRacing.comor (714) 630-2764 ext. 244.

Comments