McLeod Racing Launches New Website

McLeod Racing is proud to announce the launch of their new and improved website. McLeod enlisted the expertise of Admark to provide a technology driven fresh look for their online presence. The new site is beautifully crafted so that the visitors will be able to find what they need easily for all their drivetrain solutions.

Celebrating 50 years of business in 2021, www.McLeodRacing.com was ready for a total overhaul to better showcase all of the products McLeod carries including the many new lines we have added.

The new site provides a Make, Model, and Year search, Dealer Locator, product reviews, wish list, and more. This new website fully encompasses McLeod Racing as the leader in the drivetrain market and is very mobile friendly.

“For 50 years we have produced the best parts for any drivetrain,” says Bob Scheid, Dir. Of Business Development. “And now we have a website that we are proud to have our customers to browse. With tech tips, instructions, reviews, and so. Many other informative features, the website represents the beginning of the start of the next 50 years.”

McLeod Racing hired Admark to develop the new website. Admark utilizes the NebHub B2B and B2C eCommerce platform. NebHub provides the integrated tools that help sell more parts and accessories than any other platform in the world. Admark has state of the art technology and features include SEO management, multi-level price management, promotions and discount management, and brand, price & color filters.

“Your brand’s online presence is now more important than ever,” says Jeannelle Urrutia, Chief Creative Officer of Admark. “Admark specializes in the automotive market. We know branding, we know the demographics and we know web development. You can see this in McLeod Racing’s state of-the-art website. It was a pleasure to team up with McLeod to bring this vision to life.”

McLeod Racing encourages everyone to take a look at the new site. Visit www.mcleodracing.com.

Comments