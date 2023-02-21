McLeod Racing Extends Partnership with FWD Champion Ricky Silva

McLeod Racing has announced a contract extension with import drag racer Ricky Silva and CLM Motorsports. Silva is set to make his season debut at the Xtreme Front Wheel Drive Challenge, which will be held at Bradenton Motorsports Park during the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod, March 3-5, 2023. With the acquisition of PowerTrain Technologies, McLeod Racing is able to provide a new line of smaller diameter clutch kits for racers like Silva.

Returning with the 1997 Honda Civic, Silva will feature a new 7.25” triple disc clutch from McLeod Racing. The lightweight line of these smaller diameter clutches provides great linear engagement and friction life with a positive feel.

“We are excited to kick off the 2023 season on the big WSOPM stage,” says Silva. “Having McLeod Racing on board with us once again will make it that much better. We’ve been working on some new products with them and we can’t wait to show our fans and customers.”

As McLeod moves into its third year working with Silva and CLM Motorsports, the company continues to broaden the applications dedicated specifically to import drag racing.

“We are happy to have Ricky as part of our family once again,” says Creative Director, Krista Baldwin. “With the recent acquisition of PowerTrain Technologies, McLeod will have Ricky play a big role in product development for the import and sport compact market. Ricky and his team will market our products to his customers and provide feedback so we can continue to be the leader in the drivetrain aftermarket.”

Ricky Silva is set to make his season debut on March 3-5 in Bradenton at the invitational World Series of Pro Mod in his McLeod front wheel drive Honda. As a fan favorite, Ricky will be competing against the fastest import drag racing machines in the country.

For more information about the new clutch line from McLeod Racing visit clmmotorsportsinc.com or mcleodracing.com. To catch all the action from Ricky Silva and his team follow @Ricky_CLM and @McLeod_Racing on Instagram.

