McLeod Racing Commits to a Year-Long Sponsorship of Orlando Speed World and South Georgia Motorsports Park for 2023 Season

McLeod Racing, a leading force in the performance engineered driveline components industry, proudly announces a year-long sponsorship commitment with Orlando Speed World and South Georgia Motorsports Park. This collaboration reinforces McLeod Racing’s ongoing dedication to the drag racing community and its commitment to providing cutting-edge clutches and driveline components.

Both tracks are gearing up for a jam-packed summer of exhilarating drag racing across all categories, where racers will rely on the innovation and safety that McLeod’s state-of-the-art components provide.

Orlando Speed World, nestled in the heart of the thriving import drag racing market, is a focal point for McLeod Racing’s 2023 strategic plans. Following the acquisition of Powertrain Technology, McLeod has expanded its product line to include small diameter multi-disc 4.5” to 7.25” clutches and kits. Throughout the season, McLeod’s presence at the track will be amplified by import specialist and champion drag racer, Lisa Kubo.

“McLeod Racing’s partnership with OSW aligns perfectly with our strategic growth objectives,” comments Krista Baldwin, Director of Marketing at McLeod Racing. “Our expansion into the import world, through our small diameter multi-disc clutches line and the addition of Lisa Kubo to our team, places us at the heart of the import scene in Orlando. We’re enthusiastic about the prospect of growing our customer base both in Florida and on an international scale.”

For more information about McLeod Racing and their extensive range of clutch applications, visit mcleodracing.com.