McLeod Introduces 2020 Mid- Engine Corvette C8 Transmission Frictions and Steels Kit

McLeod continues to expand their frictions and steels kits with the addition of the 2020 Chevrolet Mid-Engine Corvette C8 application. Each kit contains high performance frictions and steels for the TR-9080 DCT 8-speed. The kits are available to order now and are expected to ship in January.

The TR-9080 transmission is an eight speed Wet Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) that was manufactured and developed by TREMEC for transaxle applications beginning in 2020 for the revolutionary mid-engine C8 Corvette. The TR-9080 is the first TREMEC design to incorporate the transmission, differential, and axle drive into a single package. It’s able to perform shifts in less than one thousand milliseconds. Both clutches within the TR-9080 transmission have the ability to function as launch clutches and dynamic shifting clutches which allows a driver to have uninterrupted torque and power through clutch-to-clutch shifting.

The McLeod kit provides high performance frictions and steels to provide excellent heat dissipation under heavy loads. Handling up to 1000 HP, the kit improves shift performance and provides a flawless fit with no binding. Equipped with OE steel thickness for maximum heat sink and it is made in the USA.

“McLeod strives to provide quality products for new applications,” says Bob Scheid, Dir. Of Business Development. “With the introduction of the TR-9080 DCT, McLeod formulated a solution to withstand more horsepower with the frictions and steels kits so it can handle whatever the customer throws at it.”

The TR-9080 kits are available to order now and expected to ship in January. For more information and to order your kit, head over to McLeodRacing.com.

