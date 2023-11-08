Connect with us

McKinney Connects Racing Community With Military Currently Serving Overseas, Still Accepting Donations

Published

From his time serving as a Masterchief with the US Navy and work with the US Army, Lee McKinney understands the toll deployment takes on military personnel. As an IHRA official at San Antonio Raceway, McKinney knows firsthand the giving heart behind motorsports teams, series and gun companies.

Several years ago, McKinney began collecting donations of shirts, hoodies, hats, patches and decals, and more to send to servicemen and women serving overseas. 

The response from the racing community has been overwhelming. McKinney has shipped 652 boxes and counting. He continues to do this year after year and is currently preparing two boxes of items to be shipped out at the end of November. 

“I can’t thank everyone that’s donated enough,” stated McKinney. “It means more to the troops than we can really say. With multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, I know what it feels like to be deployed. To know that people back home are thinking of them and care enough to send them something, even something small, reminds them why they’re there and keeps their spirits up in the midst of very difficult situations. 

“In the past, we have had an overwhelming response. This year so far, however, the response has been very small. I have only sent out two boxes to the troops compared to the six or seven that I typically send out each Christmas time. But I’m still accepting donations for them now and hope to have topped that number,” he continued.

Those who wish to donate to McKinney’s project can send souvenirs to:

Lee McKinney
Field Security Specialist
INSCOM Security Operations Center (ISOC)
2900 Fall River Road, TN 38478

“Again, I want to reiterate how much I appreciate all the support from teams and companies, many of which have given for several years now. Together we are making a difference in the lives of our troops.”

For more information, contact McKinney via email at [email protected] or by phone at 210-355-0726.

