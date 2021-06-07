McGraw Claims Hansen Global Inc. $50,000 Saturday Win at FTI SFG 350

The final winner at the FTI SFG 350 at Cedar Falls Motorsports Park was crowned Saturday night. After ten rounds of racing, Nebraska’s Jerry McGraw came out victorious, taking the $50,000 grand prize in Saturday’s main-event sponsored by Hansen Global Inc.

McGraw had just picked up his dragster two weeks before and in his second outing with it, he cashed in for $50,000.

In the semi-final round, McGraw, Lou Rausch, and Tom Klemme were left in the running for the $50,000 grand prize.

Semifinals:

In the semifinals, McGraw was awarded the bye to the final, leaving -.008 red off the starting line and running a 4.497 on a 4.49 dial in his single lap.

Rausch in the door car and Klemme on the motorcycle faced off to determine who would join McGraw in the final round. Rausch left that starting line with a .016 light and ran dead-on two. Klemmel let go .020 and ran a 5.581 on a 5.58 for the runner-up in the pair.

Finals:

In the finals, McGraw was .019 on the tree and ran dead-on nine, to take the win over Rausch.

Rausch was .007 and ran a 5.231 on his 5.24 dial-in to break out by .009 for the runner-up finish.

Congratulations to all winners and finalists from all three days of racing at the FTI SFG 350 at Cedar Falls Motorsports Park.

The next stop for SFG Promotions will be the JEGS Half Million at US 131 Motorsports Park June 28 – July 4, 2021. The event will feature three chances at $50,000 and a chance for a life-changing guaranteed $500,000 main event prize. Learn more at www.racesfg.com/schedule.

