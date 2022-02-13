Maxima Racing Oils Named Official Oil & Lubricant of Funny Car Chaos

The Funny Car Chaos Championship drag racing series is excited to announce a new marketing partnership with Maxima Racing Oils, the new ‘Official Oil & Lubricant’ of the series. Maxima’s market leading products are used in over 50 countries around the globe and include engine oils, suspension fluids, coolants, care products and accessories. These products represent their commitment to excellence and a passion for redefining what is possible.

Maxima Racing Oils was created for world-class racers, men and women who challenge the limits of possibility. Their demands on equipment drive Maxima to look beyond conventional ideas and to exceed industry standards. It’s in Maxima’s DNA to identify problems, formulate solutions and execute at the highest levels of competition.

“We look forward to a productive new relationship with Maxima Racing Oil at Funny Car Chaos. There are big plans in place to effectively market their top-of-the-line brand and also provide on-site sales at all of our events this season across the country. Partnering with such a reputable brand as Maxima is a privilege for us and we can’t wait for what lies ahead as we move forward,” says series promoter, Chris Graves.

Maxima is a race-inspired, product driven company that formulates, develops, manufactures and distributes high performance oils, lubes and ancillary products. The essence of the Maxima brand is communicated through hundreds of championships with world class racers, tuners and teams who rely on Maxima for unsurpassed performance in high-stress conditions without fail.

“The wild growth and popularity of Funny Car Chaos has taken the drag racing scene by storm and we at Maxima feel this is a great branding opportunity as we continue to expand in the drag racing market. We will be on-site providing not only product, but in person consultation and support, which we greatly look forward to,” says Midwest sales manager, Troy Green.

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Southern California, Maxima is recognized as one of the most coveted brands in the racing industry. Decades of active involvement in professional racing has led to powerful technology and a full array of market leading products. The company continues its heritage by playing an active role in the sport and racing communities. Maxima Racing Oils strives to deliver superior quality for the recreational athlete or World Champion racer.

The Funny Car Chaos Championship tour kicks off March 24-26 at the Texas Motorplex with nine total events across the southern and central United States, learn more at www.funnycarchaos.com. To find out how Maxima Racing Oils can better protect your moving parts, contact Midwest Sales Manager, Troy Green at 405-388-4802, e-mail troy@maximausa.com or visit www.maximausa.com.

