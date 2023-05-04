Connect with us

News

MAVTV Announces New Partnership with SpeedFreaks

Published

MAVTV, the premier destination for motorsports entertainment, is proud to announce it’s expanded partnership with SpeedFreaks, the leading motorsports media platform founded by Kenny Sargent. The new collaboration taps into SpeedFreaks’ talent, access and a 20-year legacy of motorsports commentary and lifestyle entertainment, leveraging MAVTV’s broad distribution across television and digital media with the shared objective to serve and expand global motorsports fans.

As part of this partnership, MAVTV will work closely with SpeedFreaks to produce exclusive content, such as interviews, behind-the-scenes access, and special features. Fans can expect to see more of MAVTV’s popular programming showcased in SpeedFreaks’ coverage, as well as opportunities for fan engagement and giveaways.

MAVTV is known for providing the best in motorsports entertainment, with a wide range of programming that includes dirt track racing, Trans Am, drifting, Superbikes, Arenacross, and more, and has become a favorite among racing enthusiasts around the world. As the channel continues to grow and expand its reach, it remains focused on delivering the most thrilling and exciting programming possible, while providing motorsports enthusiasts with the content they crave.

“For more than 20 years, Kenny, Crash and Statt Mann have been distinctive, passionate and beloved voices in the motorsports world, and we could not be more excited about sharing SpeedFreaks with our audience,” said CJ Olivares, MAVTV’s Interim President. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing the best in motorsports entertainment to racing fans across the country and around the world.”

In addition, the partnership will provide opportunities for fan engagement and giveaways, allowing viewers to get even more involved in the sport and connect with their favorite drivers and teams. This will include social media contests, exclusive merchandise giveaways, and other interactive features that bring fans closer to the action than ever before.

“We are stoked to partner with MAVTV and anchor the motorsports network’s Sunday nights,” said Kenny Sargent, President and founder of SpeedFreaks. “SpeedFreaks’ Freak Radio and Podcast Network has been the go-to source for its unrivaled motorsports content the past 23 years. Teaming with the internationally recognized TV home for motorsports, MAVTV, provides a massive visual component that only enhances our motorsports coverage.”

For more information on MAVTV’s partnership with SpeedFreaks, please visit MAVTV.com or SpeedFreaks.tv.

