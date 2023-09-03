Matt Hartford No. 1 Qualifier at Prestigious U.S. Nationals, KB Titan Racing Claims Eighth Pole of the Season

A powerful season continues for Matt Hartford, driver of the Total Seal CIP 1 Chevrolet Camaro powered by KB Titan Racing (KBT). Hartford and his crew solidified their fourth No. 1 of the year – and of Hartford’s career – on Sunday at the historic Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals to set up for a strong go at the most coveted trophy in drag racing. It was the eighth No. 1 of the year for the KB Titan Racing team.



“This is Indy,” said Hartford, the smile spread wide across his face. “I remember coming here in the early ’80s, sitting in the stands and watching the Pro Stock parade. I’ve loved Pro Stock since the first time I ever saw one, and I thought, how cool would it be to race one of these someday. Now, to be at Indy and wear a [No. 1 qualifier] yellow hat with our entire team – we’re going to have a good time tonight.”



Hartford made his best pass in Friday night qualifying, a 6.569-second journey down the quarter-mile at 209.23 mph, and it held all weekend long to land him top qualifying honors at the most prestigious race on the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series tour.



In final qualifying and in the hottest and stickiest conditions of the weekend, Hartford ran a bold 6.601, 207.05 in his Eddie Guarnaccia-tuned Chevy. It was low of the round and came with four additional bonus points to add to the pile he’d been accumulating all weekend long.



“My entire crew – and especially my crew chief – they’re badass,” said Hartford. “[6.601] in those conditions, Eddie Guarnaccia is a genius. KI [Kris Ingaldson], my brother Adam, my wife Amber, everybody works their hearts out on this team. To come to Indy and qualify No. 1 is a dream come true, plain and simple. That 6.601 in those conditions, that’s more impressive to me than the 6.56 we ran on Friday night.”



For his effort, Hartford drew No. 16 qualifier Mason McGaha for the first round. The last time the two met during eliminations was in Phoenix, and Hartford got the nod there. He is less concerned with who he’s racing, however, than he is with making sure he’s in the right mindframe to get the job done on Sunday. He’s currently No. 2 in the Pro Stock points and wants to ensure he stays at the top as the points are reset after Indy ahead of the NHRA Countdown to the Championship.



“I need to get focused tonight, and I’m going to have to clear my head before I go to bed because tomorrow is a brand-new day,” said Hartford, who has one win thus far in 2023 and has reached two final rounds. “It doesn’t matter what you did on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, what matters is what you do on Monday. It’s going to be four grueling rounds tomorrow with conditions similar to this, and we have a great raceday tune-up. My crew is going to do their job, so all I have to do is my job, and this car is going to go four rounds.”