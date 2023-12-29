Matt Hagan Wants PRO Superstar Shootout ‘Feather’ to Add to His List of Achievements

If Matt Hagan, the newly crowned Funny Car world champion, has one thing on his mind, is to continue his winning ways at the Scag Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage. The four-time Funny Car champion is one of the drivers set to compete in the inaugural event at Bradenton Motorsports Park from Feb. 8-10.

Hagan’s excitement about the PRO Superstar Shootout is evident. “The PRO race is something I am really excited about. There is a lot of buzz around it and a lot up for grabs,” he shared.

With a $250,000 payout on the line for Top Fuel and Funny Car categories, the stakes couldn’t be higher. This event isn’t just about the prize money; it’s about pushing the boundaries of the sport.

One of the most talked-about aspects of the PRO Superstar Shootout is its unique qualifying and elimination format. Unlike traditional races, the pairings for eliminations will be determined by a random chip draw, adding an unpredictable twist to the competition. Hagan sees this as an exciting challenge.

“I think the chip draw is a great idea. All the cars that’ll be there are high-performing race cars, so there will be no easy opponents. It’s how the chips will fall,” he said.

Preparation is key, and Hagan plans to utilize the days leading up to the event for testing. “We’re going to go down early to test, so we’ll get some additional runs,” he noted, emphasizing the importance of adapting to the warm weather and favorable track conditions.

Hagan also recalled a previous experience at Bradenton Motorsports Park, albeit a less-than-ideal one. “I made one run at Bradenton Motorsports Park in a Pro Mod car we built ourselves,” Hagan confessed. “The wheel fell off, and I was very embarrassed, so we got out of there as fast as possible.”

However, the ultimate goal remains clear, and that’s to be the first to win the PRO Superstar Shootout. “It’s another win we’d like to rack up. It would be another feather in our hat. This is one of the races you want to flex at,” he asserted, acknowledging the pressure and high stakes of the event.

Furthermore, Hagan extends a warm invitation to fans, encouraging them to partake in what promises to be a spectacular week of racing. “Come out and join us for a great event. You can make a whole week of it. It’ll be a destination for the week.”

The event will also feature $250,000-to-win Top Fuel and $125,000-to-win Pro Stock contests.