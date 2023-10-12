Following his stellar performance at the NHRA Midwest Nationals in St. Louis, Funny Car’s Matt Hagan is geared up and ready to take on the competition at the Texas NHRA FallNationals.

Hagan’s recent victory marks his 14th win in the Countdown, positioning him just behind Robert Hight, who has 15 wins among Funny Car drivers.

Matt Hagan boasts an impressive track record at the Texas FallNationals. His triumphs in 2010, 2015, and 2019 have solidified his reputation as a force to be reckoned with on the track. Recalling his past performances, Hagan has consistently outpaced his competition, with victories over renowned racers like John Force, Ron Capps, and Bob Tasca III.

The FallNationals has seen Hagan secure the No. 1 qualifier spot twice, in 2020 and 2022. His persistent performance has led him to the final round for four consecutive years. In his 14 appearances, he has been in more final rounds at this event than any other in the series.

Racing in the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Funny Car adorned with the iconic American Rebel branding – a symbol of one of the most sought-after residential safes in the market – Hagan carries the spirit of “America’s Patriotic Brand.” American Rebel stands as a beacon for home protection, underlining the significance of safeguarding loved ones and even strangers.

Reflecting on the upcoming race, Hagan said, “Dallas is one of those tracks that you’ve done well enough at, you hope it helps to keep pushing you towards the front of the line. We are still behind in the points lead, so we have to keep working hard to get the lead back. Going into St. Louis, we knew we had to win that race. It just speaks volumes about my team and Dickie Venables (crew chief). We know there is that same pressure coming into Dallas. The stats are great, but at the end of the day, conditions can always be different. Dickie and Stretch (Mike Knudsen – co-crew chief) have a lot of great data on the car. We just have to go out there and push hard and be aggressive. I still think you have to win two or three races in the Countdown to have a chance at winning the championship. I think all the laps and success we have at Dallas will work to our advantage, so we just have to go back through our notes and see what we can do.”

This year’s Texas Motorplex event promises additional excitement with the return of “Friday Night Live,” boasting over $40,000 in bonus prizes for the stars of Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock, and Pro Stock Motorcycle. The initiative offers $15,000 each to the low qualifier on Friday night in both Top Fuel and Funny Car categories.

Hagan, ever the team player, commented on the initiative, “Any extra money we can get for our guys is huge and it goes a long way. They bust their butts and they deserve it. I know Dickie knows how to push, so I’m excited about it. We took the money home last year, which was special. It’s memories you make and a little extra in the crew’s pocket. I think we’ll have the best car out there for a repeat. I’m looking forward to getting back in the saddle again.”