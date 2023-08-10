Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Matt Hagan Ready To Impress One Last Time At Heartland Motorsports Park

Published

2016 Menards NHRA Nationals champion, Matt Hagan, is ready to get back on the track at Heartland Motorsports Park as he competes in the Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor. Hagan, who is piloting the American Rebel Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Funny Car, is eager to reclaim his title as this will be the final event at the facility. 

Hagan’s impressive history at Heartland Motorsports Park is well documented. In 2016, Hagan won the event with a 5.724 ET at 179.04 mph run, overpowering Jack Beckman, who posted a 6.560 ET at 146.75 mph. Moreover, the seasoned driver has clinched No. 1 qualifier positions twice at the event, first in 2016 with a 3.862 ET at 335.57 mph and then again in 2017, recording a 3.802 ET at 338.85 mph.

This very record, set on May 20, 2017, remains intact as the track record in Topeka for both time and speed. Hagan’s 3.802 seconds stands as the third-quickest in Funny Car history, trailing only behind Robert Hight’s national record at Brainerd and Hagan’s own 3.799 seconds in Indianapolis. His speed of 338.85 mph also happens to be his personal best and the fourth-fastest in Funny Car history.

Fans and enthusiasts can look forward to connecting with Matt Hagan during the Mission #2Fast2Tasty autograph session scheduled for 12 p.m. CDT on Saturday at the Mission Foods Display.

Sharing his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, Hagan remarked, “Getting to welcome another sponsor with American Rebel is indicative of the fantastic groundwork TSR has set. I’ve always resonated with American Rebel’s ethos given my passion for hunting, fishing, and outdoor activities. Their emphasis on safety aligns with my own beliefs, and I’m ecstatic to champion their brand.”

Regarding the upcoming race, Hagan was effusive in his excitement, “Topeka holds special memories for me, given the national records I’ve set there. We aim to not only maintain our points lead in these next few races leading up to the Countdown but also clinch more wins during the Countdown itself. It’s a challenging field in Funny Car, but with the unwavering support of my team, especially Dickie Venables, Mike Knudsen, and Alex Conaway, I’m confident of our chances.”

He also expressed eagerness to see his team member Josh Munoz, who recently suffered a car accident, “Josh’s presence always invigorates the team. We’re hoping for his speedy recovery and looking forward to having him back.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.