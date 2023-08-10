Matt Hagan Ready To Impress One Last Time At Heartland Motorsports Park

2016 Menards NHRA Nationals champion, Matt Hagan, is ready to get back on the track at Heartland Motorsports Park as he competes in the Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor. Hagan, who is piloting the American Rebel Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Funny Car, is eager to reclaim his title as this will be the final event at the facility.

Hagan’s impressive history at Heartland Motorsports Park is well documented. In 2016, Hagan won the event with a 5.724 ET at 179.04 mph run, overpowering Jack Beckman, who posted a 6.560 ET at 146.75 mph. Moreover, the seasoned driver has clinched No. 1 qualifier positions twice at the event, first in 2016 with a 3.862 ET at 335.57 mph and then again in 2017, recording a 3.802 ET at 338.85 mph.

This very record, set on May 20, 2017, remains intact as the track record in Topeka for both time and speed. Hagan’s 3.802 seconds stands as the third-quickest in Funny Car history, trailing only behind Robert Hight’s national record at Brainerd and Hagan’s own 3.799 seconds in Indianapolis. His speed of 338.85 mph also happens to be his personal best and the fourth-fastest in Funny Car history.

Fans and enthusiasts can look forward to connecting with Matt Hagan during the Mission #2Fast2Tasty autograph session scheduled for 12 p.m. CDT on Saturday at the Mission Foods Display.

Sharing his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, Hagan remarked, “Getting to welcome another sponsor with American Rebel is indicative of the fantastic groundwork TSR has set. I’ve always resonated with American Rebel’s ethos given my passion for hunting, fishing, and outdoor activities. Their emphasis on safety aligns with my own beliefs, and I’m ecstatic to champion their brand.”

Regarding the upcoming race, Hagan was effusive in his excitement, “Topeka holds special memories for me, given the national records I’ve set there. We aim to not only maintain our points lead in these next few races leading up to the Countdown but also clinch more wins during the Countdown itself. It’s a challenging field in Funny Car, but with the unwavering support of my team, especially Dickie Venables, Mike Knudsen, and Alex Conaway, I’m confident of our chances.”

He also expressed eagerness to see his team member Josh Munoz, who recently suffered a car accident, “Josh’s presence always invigorates the team. We’re hoping for his speedy recovery and looking forward to having him back.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.