Matt Hagan Hoping to Continue Winning Ways in Chicago

Matt Hagan, four-time and reigning NHRA Funny Car world champion, is set to compete at the NHRA Route 66 Nationals this weekend in Chicago. Hagan comes into the event third in the Funny Car standings, trailing leader Austin Prock by 32 points.

Fresh off his recent victory at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Charlotte, Hagan has become the 17th professional driver to reach 50 tour victories. This milestone places him among the elite ranks of John Force, Robert Hight, and Ron Capps as the only Funny Car drivers to achieve this feat. Hagan’s win at Charlotte also marked his third Funny Car win in the four-wide era, tying him with John Force for the most in this format.

Additionally, Hagan has qualified for the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge by advancing to the semifinals at the Four-Wide Nationals. This challenge integrates competitive racing into the qualifying schedule at 13 regular-season events, offering a bonus purse and points for the Countdown to the Championship. Hagan will face Daniel Wilkerson in Round 1 of the rematch at Chicago.

Hagan will also be participating in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty autograph session on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. CDT at the Mission Foods Display.

Reflecting on his recent achievements, Hagan stated, “It’s a great group of people to be included with when you think about the history of the sport. There have been so many great drivers and teams out there that haven’t accomplished what we’ve accomplished already in such a short amount of time, which is unreal. It’s just a testament to how important it is to keep your people together for 15 years and really work on your craft. Show up and show out and capitalize on the opportunities in front of you.”

The Route 66 Nationals hold special significance for Hagan, as Dodge’s home base is just four hours away in Detroit. He will be running the Direct Connection colors on his Dodge//SRT Hellcat Funny Car. Hagan expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “Michigan is a place we consider home given Dodge being headquartered there and how involved we are in a lot of activities with them there. They have done a huge amount as far as backing us for so many years. We can’t say thank you enough to those guys and gals that continue to build upon the relationship and everything we’re doing on the track. I’m very proud to have them with us in Chicago and excited to see some familiar faces. We’re going to put on a show for them no matter what.”