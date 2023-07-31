Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Matt Hagan Finishes Western Swing With Points Lead In Funny Car Standings

Published

Matt Hagan, the driver of the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Funny Car, displayed a commanding performance at the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals this past weekend. With exceptional qualifying runs and an impressive semifinal finish, Hagan solidified his position as the current leader in the Funny Car championship standings.

During Friday’s qualifying sessions, Hagan secured the No. 3 provisional qualifying position with a time of 3.951 ET at 333.49 mph, earning him one bonus point for the third-quickest run of the session. He maintained his No. 3 qualifying position and collected two bonus points for the second-quickest run of the two qualifying sessions.

On Saturday, Hagan’s exceptional form continued in Q3, as he blazed down the track with a remarkable 4.004 ET at 321.73 mph, earning three bonus points for the quickest run of the session. These impressive runs secured him the No. 5 qualifying position based on his Friday’s Q1 run, setting the stage for an action-packed race day.

On Sunday, Hagan showcased his determination as he advanced through the eliminations. In round 1, he delivered an impressive 3.997 ET at 317.87 mph, defeating Jason Rupert’s 4.038 ET at 314.24 mph. In round 2, Hagan continued his dominating performance with a swift 3.955 ET at 324.98 mph, securing a victory over Tim Wilkerson’s 4.014 ET at 297.81 mph.

In the Semifinals, Hagan faced off against J.R. Todd, putting up a strong fight with a 3.999 ET at 323.12 mph. However, Todd’s 3.965 ET at 325.14 mph secured him the win and moved him into the Finals.

Despite the semifinal loss, Hagan remains in high spirits, recognizing the significance of maintaining his top position in the championship standings. He expressed admiration for his competitors, particularly acknowledging Chad Green and J.R. Todd for their impressive performances.

The Sonoma race was also notable for Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage (JHG), who made their debut as the primary sponsor for Tony Stewart Racing. JHG, founded in 2021, is dedicated to preserving and showcasing the automotive industry. The sponsorship represents a meaningful partnership that brings passion and flair to the racing world.

Speaking about the weekend, Matt Hagan stated, “The big takeaway from the weekend is that (Ron) Capps didn’t gain any ground on us, and we were able to maintain number one in the point standings.” He acknowledged the competitiveness of the field and emphasized the importance of bringing their best performance every time they hit the track.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As Hagan heads into the final stretch before the Countdown, he is eager to extend his lead in the championship standings and face off against J.R. Todd in the NHRA’s Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge at Topeka. With only three races remaining, Hagan is determined to maintain his position at the top of the leaderboard and secure a strong advantage for the championship run.

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.