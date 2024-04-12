Matt Hagan Aims for Continued Success at NHRA 4-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas

Matt Hagan is set to make his mark once again at the upcoming NHRA 4-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas, an event where he is the reigning champion and a multiple-time winner. This year’s competition marks Hagan’s 336th career start in Funny Car and his sixth appearance in the unique four-wide format at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Last year, Hagan clinched a victory at the Four-Wide Nationals, clocking a 3.943 ET at 326.79 mph, surpassing formidable competitors Tim Wilkerson, John Force, and Chad Green. This victory was part of a broader pattern of success in Las Vegas, where Hagan has claimed the top spot four times during the fall races, with his most recent win in 2022.

As the fourth-ranked driver in the Funny Car standings, trailing leader J.R. Todd by 73 points, Hagan is keen to leverage his past successes and deep experience to secure another win. He is also aiming to clinch his fourth No. 1 qualifier position in Las Vegas, which would be his first since the reconfiguration of the track to accommodate four lanes.

In addition to his racing aspirations, Hagan is excited to represent Operation Healing Forces and Shelor Motor Mile, showcasing the red, white, and blue colors on his Dodge//SRT Hellcat Funny Car. This partnership highlights his commitment to supporting war-torn men and women, a mission that resonates deeply with him.

Reflecting on the opportunity to possibly double up victories this year with Tony Stewart, now competing in Top Fuel, Hagan remarked, “Anytime you can double-up, it’s always special. Last year’s double victory was incredible, and replicating that success would be a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication.”

The Four-Wide Nationals present a unique challenge with its format, something Hagan acknowledges as an adjustment from the typical side-by-side races. “Four-wides are not always my favorite, but winning here is especially rewarding because it deviates from the norm,” said Hagan. He also plans to use the additional day in Las Vegas for further testing, optimizing his performance for the main event.

Hagan’s participation in the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals is not just about racing; it’s also about giving back to the community, particularly to the veterans supported by Operation Healing Forces. “It’s crucial to engage more with these heroes. Their sacrifices enable us to enjoy freedoms and pursue passions like racing,” Hagan expressed.

This story was originally published on April 12, 2024.