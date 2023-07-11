Matt Hagan Aiming For Win At Dodge PowerBrokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals In Sublime Green Funny Car

The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, the 10th event on the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series’ 21-race calendar, is set to take place at the Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colorado. Matt Hagan is looking to continue his successful run at this iconic event.

Hagan, who has already clinched victories this season in Gainesville, Florida; Pomona, California; and Las Vegas, has previously won once at the Mile-High Nationals. He is now aiming to leverage his momentum from the recent Norwalk Final into another victory.

“Denver is a unique location, and the momentum we had coming out of Norwalk in the Final is significant,” Hagan said. “We always bring a different combination to Denver that has served us well in the past. It’s resulted in one win and three number one qualifiers. Denver is challenging, but the thrill of conquering the mountain is incredible.”

This year’s Mile-High Nationals holds particular significance as Bandimere Speedway, also known as “Thunder Mountain,” is celebrating its 65th anniversary. The event, which started in 1979 as a sportsman-only national event, was elevated to full national event status in 1980. However, this year marks the end of an era as the Bandimere family has agreed to sell the property, making this the final Mile-High Nationals event at the Morrison, Colorado, location.

“Dodge has been a longtime sponsor here, so a win would be particularly meaningful,” Hagan added. Dodge, a TSR partner, is celebrating a 35-year partnership with Bandimere Speedway, the longest-running active event or race sponsorship in all of motorsports.

Hagan is set to compete against J.R. Todd in the Mission #2Fast2TastyChallenge. However, his crew will be one member short. “One of our crew guys, Josh, was recently in a car accident, so he won’t be with us. We’re going to miss him and be thinking about him and praying for his recovery,” Hagan shared.

Despite the challenges, Hagan remains optimistic about the upcoming race. “The Western Swing is a grind, but I know the team is always up for it. We’ll see how it all unfolds. I’ve never swept the Swing, and you have to win the first one to win the other two. It would be a significant achievement in my career.”

As the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series heads to Bandimere Speedway for the final time, fans and racers alike are preparing for a memorable race.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.