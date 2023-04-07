Matt Dadas Wins Silverstate $30,000 at the Moser Spring Fling Million

Laris Motorsports Insurance Thursday saw 676 entries stage up for the first round of the $100,000 combined Thursday/Saturday events at the Moser Engineering Spring Fling Million presented by Optima Batteries at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, surpassing the previous day’s car count and continuing the trend of having the largest Fling Million in the seven-year history of the event.

After running the first round of the $100,000 race and the buyback, it was announced that there would be a free $5,000 32-Car Consolation Shootout for drivers who failed to make it through the buyback round. In addition to the shootout, eliminations continued for the final seven racers left in the postponed Silverstate Wednesday $30,000 event.

The drivers remaining on the ladder included Matt Dadas, Colton Aragon, Tyler Bohannon, Luke Bogacki, Courtland Carter, Chris Gulitti, and Gabriel Hernandez Jr. Dadas used a .017 package to knock out Gulitti while Carter advanced by way of Bohannon’s .008 redlight. Bogacki parlayed his .000 reaction into a win light over Hernandez, and Aragon took a solo shot at the track on the bye.

In the semifinals, Dadas leveraged a substantial advantage on the tree and moved past the five thousandth breakout of Carter. Bogacki and Aragon were separated by just .001 on the tree, but it was Aragon that would hold a spot in the final round.

Dadas used a .018 advantage at the hit over Aragon to earn his second Fling event win. Dadas goes undefeated from winning Saturday’s 30K at the 2022 Fall Fling to winning the first day of the 2023 Spring Fling Million for the Silverstate $30,000 big check.

Marissa Quinton scored the $5,000 32-Car Consolation Shootout victory by way of Kevin Burnett’s .005 redlight.

First round of the Silverstate Million Dollar main event will follow the Brodix Run for the $50,000 Friday morning. For $50, any driver entered in the million can take a shot at laying down a perfect run for a chance to win $50,000. Best package awards include Brodix SR20 cylinder heads, $2,000, and a 2024 Spring Fling Million entry. Furthermore, if a perfect run is not made during the time run session, the driver with the first perfect run during the Million will win $10,000.

Event coverage will include live timing, starting line camera, finish line instant replay camera, exclusive interviews, and in-car footage streamed live on the BangShift.com free to the viewer courtesy of Hoosier Tire and JEGS Performance.

For more information, visit www.BracketRaces.com, the Spring Fling Bracket Races Facebook page, or text the word VEGAS to 41372 for race updates.