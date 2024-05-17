Massive Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series Field Set to Impress in Chicago

The Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ returns to Route 66 Raceway for the second straight year, bringing a huge field of competitors as part of this weekend’s Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance.

It’s the third of 10 races during the 2024 season and this weekend’s event is powered by PGT Trucking, Inc. Action from the category will also be featured on FS1 on Sunday during the eliminations show.

The category returns to action for the first time since early April when NHRA Pro Mod debuted in Phoenix. After a successful outing in Chicago last year, where Jose Gonzalez picked up his first victory at the facility, the class is set to put on another stellar show at Route 66 Raceway.

Along with the event partnership, PGT Trucking also works with Pro Mod standouts Lyle Barnett and Ken Quartuccio, who are both part of the impressive 24-car field in Chicago.

“PGT Trucking is happy to be back as a sponsor for the NHRA Pro Mod Series in Chicago,” said Rick Simpson, Vice President, Asset Management. “Since 1981, PGT has provided quality flatbed transportation services, focusing on personal relationships with our drivers, staff, and customers. Just like in motorsports, our people are always our strongest asset. We are excited to share this opportunity with such a passionate fanbase once again.”

It’s been a thrilling start to the season in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, with Kevin Rivenbark winning in Phoenix – getting his first career win – and former world champion Gonzalez taking the victory at the season-opener in Gainesville. Gonzalez is the current points leader in the class packed with standouts like former world champion Kris Thorne, J.R. Gray, defending world champ Mike Castellana, Jason Lee and Justin Bond.

Featuring the world’s fastest doorslammer race cars, the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ offers something unique and exciting for every drag racing fan. The class continues to grow in popularity and is highlighted by historic muscle cars and a variety of late-model American muscle cars, as well as a number of different power adders.

The Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ will kick off with two qualifying rounds on Friday at 2:00 PM and 7:15 PM CT, with the final two qualifying rounds set for 10:45 AM and 4:45 PM CT on Saturday. The first round of eliminations is slated for 9:15 AM CT on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK Performance on May 17-19 at Route 66 Raceway, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This story was originally published on May 17, 2024.