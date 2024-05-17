Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Massive Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series Field Set to Impress in Chicago

Published

The Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ returns to Route 66 Raceway for the second straight year, bringing a huge field of competitors as part of this weekend’s Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance.

It’s the third of 10 races during the 2024 season and this weekend’s event is powered by PGT Trucking, Inc. Action from the category will also be featured on FS1 on Sunday during the eliminations show.

The category returns to action for the first time since early April when NHRA Pro Mod debuted in Phoenix. After a successful outing in Chicago last year, where Jose Gonzalez picked up his first victory at the facility, the class is set to put on another stellar show at Route 66 Raceway.

Along with the event partnership, PGT Trucking also works with Pro Mod standouts Lyle Barnett and Ken Quartuccio, who are both part of the impressive 24-car field in Chicago.

“PGT Trucking is happy to be back as a sponsor for the NHRA Pro Mod Series in Chicago,” said Rick Simpson, Vice President, Asset Management. “Since 1981, PGT has provided quality flatbed transportation services, focusing on personal relationships with our drivers, staff, and customers. Just like in motorsports, our people are always our strongest asset. We are excited to share this opportunity with such a passionate fanbase once again.”

It’s been a thrilling start to the season in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, with Kevin Rivenbark winning in Phoenix – getting his first career win – and former world champion Gonzalez taking the victory at the season-opener in Gainesville. Gonzalez is the current points leader in the class packed with standouts like former world champion Kris Thorne, J.R. Gray, defending world champ Mike Castellana, Jason Lee and Justin Bond.

Featuring the world’s fastest doorslammer race cars, the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ offers something unique and exciting for every drag racing fan. The class continues to grow in popularity and is highlighted by historic muscle cars and a variety of late-model American muscle cars, as well as a number of different power adders.

The Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ will kick off with two qualifying rounds on Friday at 2:00 PM and 7:15 PM CT, with the final two qualifying rounds set for 10:45 AM and 4:45 PM CT on Saturday. The first round of eliminations is slated for 9:15 AM CT on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK Performance on May 17-19 at Route 66 Raceway, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This story was originally published on May 17, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.