Mason Wright to Join Elite Motorsports Stable in NHRA Pro Modified

Top Sportsman standout Mason Wright is making a move to the Pro Mod ranks next season. The talented driver will join the Elite Motorsports team to compete in the 2023 FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

The Odessa, Texas resident and father of two is looking forward to making the most out of his opportunity to pilot an Elite-powered Pro Mod machine this season.

“We’ve always admired Richard (Freeman, the owner of Elite Motorsports) and the whole team at Elite,” said Wright. “When he called to discuss working together, it was a no-brainer. The stars all kind of lined up to make this happen. Our daughters are old enough that my wife and I can take them with us. Drag racing is all about family. I want to put out a special ‘thank you’ to my dad and brother for wrenching on the car while running a three-car Top Sportsman program, and my wife for supporting me while I get to compete in the greatest sport on earth.”

It was a fortuitous turn of events to be sure. The week leading up to the Texas NHRA FallNationals in Dallas, Wright wanted to test his Top Sportsman car (which had been previously operated as a Pro Mod) prior to competition. Since the testing session was only open to those competing in the NHRA professional categories, Wright decided to get his Pro Mod license in his Top Sportsman car, thus accomplishing the testing they needed to do and obtaining a Pro Mod license at the same time. After seeing Wright behind the wheel, Freeman reached out to him to discuss the possibility of partnering in Pro Mod. And the rest will soon be NHRA history as Elite Motorsports launches this rookie Pro Mod driver onto the scene.

“We’ve known the Wright family for years,” said Freeman. “When Justin Elkes (owner of Modern Racing and partner with Elite Motorsports) saw Mason run in Pro Mod, he called me and the wheels started to turn. We’re going to start testing in January and we’re excited to see what he can do this year.”

Wright will be operating the same vehicle that he ran previously in Top Sportsman competition. His 2020 Rick Jones Camaro features a 4.9 Noonan with a roots blower. Elkes will serve as the crew chief for Wright.

The 2023 season of the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series kicks off in Gainesville, Fla. at the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, March 9-12, 2023.

