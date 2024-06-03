Mason Wright Gets First Win at NHRA New England Nationals

In the fourth of 10 races in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, Mason Wright picked up his first career victory in front of a sold-out crowd Sunday at New England Dragway during the NHRA New England Nationals.

Wright, who started eliminations from the No. 4 qualifying position thanks to a 5.738 second run at 248.39 mph in the fourth session, defeated Jordan Lazic on a hole shot in his first career final round appearance. Wright would have a .047 reaction time and 5.740-second pass at 249.72 mph that would be enough to take down Lazic’s .079 and 5.733 pass at 254.47 for the Wally. Wright’s first win comes in just his 12th Pro Mod start.

NHRA photo

“Coming into the final qualifying session we were way down at No. 17 and we were able to move ourselves up to No. 5. That’s a direct result of the program the team has been working on. They’ve been working hard and it paid off,” Wright said. “It’s tough in the Pro Mod class, it really is. It’s definitely a team effort and they’ve all pulled together to give us a great race car. Getting to double up for Elite with Troy, that’s pretty exciting. I’m not going to lie, my first win, I’m still in shock. These fans have been awesome, I love it. We’ll take a couple days to rest, celebrate with the family and then head straight to Bristol and try to carry on the momentum.”

Wright reached the finals after picking up wins against Mike Thielen (5.795 at 247.02 def. 5.898 at 249.26), Kevin Rivenbark (5.771 at 248.02 def. 5.798 at 246.80) and former class champion Kris Throne (5.752 at 249.07 def. 5.775 at 249.53).

The Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series returns to action June 7-9 with the 23rd annual Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway in Bristol, Tenn.

This story was originally published on June 3, 2024.