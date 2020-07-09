Mason McGaha, Son Of Pro Stock Racer Chris McGaha, Set For PS Debut In Indy

One month after Mason McGaha graduated high school, he will make his professional drag racing debut at this weekend’s NHRA Nationals at Indianapolis. This third-generation racer and son of NHRA Pro Stock National Champion Chris McGaha, secured his NHRA pro stock car license Wednesday, during a test session at Tulsa Raceway Park.

“I am looking forward to racing with my Dad (Chris McGaha) and Grandpa (Lester McGaha),” Mason said. “We have spent the last 9 months working on creating a two-car team, and I am proud to be able to make that a reality for my family.”

“We have spent many afternoons at our local track in Odessa, Texas working on burnouts and shift lights,” the 18-year-old continued. “We have used this time of quarantine to grow as a team and learn as much as we can.”

In addition to a pro stock license signed by Father Chris McGaha, Fellow Pro Stock competitor Brian ‘Lump’ Self, and Tulsa Raceway Park Track Manager Jimmy Boles, the Harlow Sammons of Odessa race team has hired a familiar face to assist in tuning Mason McGaha’s 2020 Chevrolet Camaro; Pete Smallwood. Smallwood was responsible for the success of Pro Stock Racer Rodger Brogdon, as well as Steve Kent.

“I am looking forward to helping Mason evolve as a driver,” Smallwood said. “He is such a smart young man and is like a sponge. He listens with purpose, and takes direction very well. I would expect to see him have success early.”

The Harlow Sammons two car team lead by Chris and Mason McGaha will take the track at Lucas Oil Raceway Saturday July 11 for two qualifying sessions: 11:45am and 3:15pm. Pro Stock Eliminations are Sunday July 12 at 10am. Coverage of the NHRA Nationals in Indianapolis can be found on FS1 Saturday at 4:30pm and 8pm, as well as LIVE Sunday on your local FOX station at 12pm. All times listed are in Eastern Standard Time and are subject to change.

